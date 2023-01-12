Senior Nationals 2023-Freestyle Interval - 18.jpeg

Landon Wyatt’s strong skiing at U.S. Nationals earned him a spot on the U.S. Ski Team’s U18 trip to the Scandinavian Cup in Finland later this year.

The Bridger Ski Foundation sent three Nordic programs to compete at the U.S. National Ski Championships in Houghton, Michigan last week.

Aside from showcasing the talent of the fastest domestic racers, the event served as qualification for several international competitions with the U.S. Ski Team. With spots up for grabs at the Scandinavian Cup, Junior World Championships and the World Cup, BSF athletes showed up ready to put everything on the line.

The week of racing kicked off with a 10km individual start freestyle event. Sarah Goble from the BSF Pro Team had an impressive fourth-place finish. Sarah’s brother and fellow Pro Team member Reid Goble was BSF’s top male finisher in 11th.


