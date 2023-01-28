The Bridger Ski Foundation sent its Development, Competition, and Post-Graduate Nordic teams to Soldier Hollow, Utah, on Jan. 20-21 to compete in the first of three qualifying events leading up to the Junior National Championships in Fairbanks, Alaska, in March.
Known as the “Super-Qualifier,” more than 500 racers from Colorado to California traveled to Soldier Hollow for two days of fast, sunny racing.
Friday’s freestyle sprint covered a challenging 1.5 km course. Isabella Waters was BSF’s top finisher in the U16 girls race, finishing third in her B-Final round and ninth overall. Isabella’s brother, Callahan Waters, was also BSF’s top finisher in the U16 boys race skiing to sixth place overall.
Bozeman High senior Phineas Fischer skied to an impressive second place overall in the boys U20/U18 race. Landon Wyatt and Woody West finished eighth and 10th, respectively.
Saturday’s mass start classic race featured several standout results from BSF skiers. Fischer continued his success from Friday's freestyle sprint with third place in the boys U18/U20 10km race. BSF had four athletes in the top 10 with Cole Shockey, Gray Wasson and Wyatt taking fourth, ninth, and 10th, respectively.
Natalie Nicholas led the BSF U18 girls to a strong sixth-place finish in the U18/U20 10 km race.
Isabella Waters was again BSF’s top female finisher in the U16 5km race, placing seventh. Callahan Waters finished ninth in the boys U16 5km race.
BSF’s Tula Higman finished fourth in the U14 4km event. Eli Bruce was sixth in the boys U14 4km.
That same weekend at Bridger Bowl, BSF Alpine skier Drake Fricke took fifth overall in one of the Giant Slalom races at the Predator Cup.
Elsewhere for BSF last weekend, Miles Hundhausen took first place in the 15-22 age group of the freeski competition in Big Sky. And in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Erik Steckmest of the BSF Freeride team took third in the 15-18 boys age group for skiers at the Regional 2 Freeride Competition. Soren Fricke, who also races with the Alpine team, was fourth in the 12-14 age group for boys skiers. Harrison Hoffman was third among 15-18 snowboard boys, and Bridger Gault landed in eighth for 15-18 ski males.
