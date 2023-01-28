Waters & Nicholas.jpeg

BSF Nordic teammates Necia Nicholas, left, and Isabella Waters compete in the U16 5KM classic race at Soldiers Hollow, Utah.

 Bill Stoddart/BSF

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bridger Ski Foundation sent its Development, Competition, and Post-Graduate Nordic teams to Soldier Hollow, Utah, on Jan. 20-21 to compete in the first of three qualifying events leading up to the Junior National Championships in Fairbanks, Alaska, in March.

Known as the “Super-Qualifier,” more than 500 racers from Colorado to California traveled to Soldier Hollow for two days of fast, sunny racing.

Friday’s freestyle sprint covered a challenging 1.5 km course. Isabella Waters was BSF’s top finisher in the U16 girls race, finishing third in her B-Final round and ninth overall. Isabella’s brother, Callahan Waters, was also BSF’s top finisher in the U16 boys race skiing to sixth place overall.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you