Bridger Ski Foundation wrapped up its junior national qualification series in late February with two home races at the Sunset Hills Nordic trails in Bozeman.
Both the classic sprint and mass start freestyle events featured several standout performances from BSF skiers. Families and friends lined the trails and brought a festive atmosphere to the two days of competition.
BSF had more than 70 athletes take the start lines and qualified 13 athletes, plus three alternates, for the Junior National Championships held in Fairbanks, Alaska, March 13-19.
BSF's male qualifiers are: Cole Bothner, Phineas Fischer, Max Kluck, Charlie Ostergren (alternate), Cole Shockey, Gray Wasson, Callahan Waters, Woody West and Landon Wyatt. The female qualifiers are: Reeve Alexander (alternate), Brenna Barton, Tobi Jacobsen, Hanna Kluck (alternate), Natalie Nicholas, Necia Nicholas and Isabella Waters.
“It’s always amazing to see the community of athletes, parents and volunteers come together and host an incredible event,” said Nordic Program Director Andrew Morehouse. “We had everything from athletes hoping to qualify for Junior Nationals to U8s putting on a bib for the first time.”
Added Competition Team Coach Julia Hayes: “The courses were hard. I think it really encompasses our sport as something that not many people are willing to do, but it’s incredibly rewarding. It’s awesome to watch athletes of all ages and abilities put themselves on the line and work hard. It helps make Nordic skiing and Bozeman truly special.”
