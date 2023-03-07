Let the news come to you

Bridger Ski Foundation wrapped up its junior national qualification series in late February with two home races at the Sunset Hills Nordic trails in Bozeman.

Both the classic sprint and mass start freestyle events featured several standout performances from BSF skiers. Families and friends lined the trails and brought a festive atmosphere to the two days of competition.

BSF had more than 70 athletes take the start lines and qualified 13 athletes, plus three alternates, for the Junior National Championships held in Fairbanks, Alaska, March 13-19.


