The 2023 U.S. Freestyle Junior National Championships took place from March 13-19 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, with a handful of competitors from the Bridger Ski Foundation.
BSF’s freestyle team had nine athletes qualify for the event, with five athletes accepting the nomination and traveling to Colorado: On the men’s side, Oliver Lacey and Ian Tuttle, and on the women’s, Delaney English, Makayla Papke and Meg Papke.
This season was the first time in history of the sport of freestyle to pivot to an age-group-based championships. Events included U-15 men’s and women’s moguls, U-17 men’s and women’s moguls, U-19 men’s and women’s moguls, as well as dual moguls. Hundreds of athletes from around the country gathered at the championships.
Makayla Papke placed eighth in the U17/U19 women’s dual moguls and 12th in the U19 moguls. Meg Papke was ninth in the U15 women’s moguls, and she and English tied for 32nd in U15 dual moguls. English was 24th in U15 moguls.
Tuttle and Lacey placed 16th and 18th, respectively, in the U15 men’s moguls and tied for 16th in the U17/U19 dual moguls.
“This was a great opportunity for our athletes to ski against the best in their age group from around the country,” said Mike Papke. “For some athletes this was their first time on the national stage and for others it was a time to shine.”
Athletes from Junior Nationals could qualify for the U.S. National Championships, held this Thursday through Sunday in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire. Makayla Papke will make a quick turnaround and head east to New Hampshire, where regional athletes will compete head-to-head against members of the US Freestyle Ski Team.
