The 2023 U.S. Freestyle Junior National Championships took place from March 13-19 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, with a handful of competitors from the Bridger Ski Foundation.

BSF’s freestyle team had nine athletes qualify for the event, with five athletes accepting the nomination and traveling to Colorado: On the men’s side, Oliver Lacey and Ian Tuttle, and on the women’s, Delaney English, Makayla Papke and Meg Papke.

This season was the first time in history of the sport of freestyle to pivot to an age-group-based championships. Events included U-15 men’s and women’s moguls, U-17 men’s and women’s moguls, U-19 men’s and women’s moguls, as well as dual moguls. Hundreds of athletes from around the country gathered at the championships.


