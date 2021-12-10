Bridger Ski Foundation fares well at first US Super Tour races By Jenny White Bridger Ski Foundation Dec 10, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bridger Ski Foundaion's Mariah Bredal racing in Duluth. Hansi Johnson/Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The first US Super Tour races of the season were held last weekend on a mix of artificial and natural snow in Duluth, Minnesota.The Super Tour is a national race series used to select athletes for international competitions including the World Cup and the Olympics. Saturday's sprint race and Sunday's 5/10k skate races are the first of 10 Olympic qualifying events.Conditions on Saturday were fast and sugary, and the Bridger Ski Foundation team fared well early on, qualifying seven athletes in the top 30 with Logan Diekmann posting the second-fastest time. A highlight of the morning was BSF U18 skier Max Kluck qualifying 24th in the open-men and finishing 27th on the day. Diekmann was in a fight for the podium but had a crash in the final pushing him back to fifth place.Hannah Rudd also looked strong but crashed out on her way to the semifinals and finished 17th on the day. Sunday's individual start 5/10k skate race took place in challenging, soft conditions as a storm blew fresh snow onto the course. In the women's race, Mariah Bredal finished seventh, just 28 seconds off the podium. Erika Flowers and Rudd also had top-15 finishes in 12th and 13th, respectively.The men's 15k was a real nail-biter with Finn O'Connell sitting within striking distance of the win for most of the race. Finn finished fourth, just 8.9 seconds from the win and three-tenths of a second off the podium.Newcomer to the BSF Pro Team Reid Goble also continues to show big promise, finishing seventh on the day and the top US under-23 skier. Ried will compete at the US Nationals in January to fight for a spot on the U23 World Championship team. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bridger Ski Foundation Sport Skate Logan Diekmann Race Athlete Team Max Kluck Recommended for you Submit a Score Report scores and stats and send game photos to the Chronicle sports staff. Submit Popular in this Section