The BSF Pro Team traveled to Whistler, British Columbia, last week for the annual U.S. Super Tour finals. The U.S. and Canadian Olympic contingents were in full force with Jessie Diggins, Julia Kern, Sophia Laukli, Luke Jager, Scott Patterson and Graham Ritchie all taking to the start line.
The week-long championship series consisted of two individual start distance races, a classic sprint race, national championship team relays and a 45k marathon. With all the best North Americans in attendance, there were more than 500 registered competitors.
The pressure was on Logan Diekmann during Wednesday’s classic sprint competition. He went into the day leading the U.S. Super Tour sprint standings and advanced all the way to the final, finishing seventh (and as the second American behind Olympic team member Jager). Diekmann’s top finish and consistent domestic sprinting this season earned him the title of U.S. Super Tour Sprint Champion.
Finn O’Connell was another standout performer of the week, showing his strength, fitness and consistency. O’Connell finished no worse than eighth place in any of the distance competitions, including finishing as the second best American in the 10k skate and 15k classic. O’Connell will conclude the season ranked as the second best distance skier in the country on the U.S. Super Tour distance overall standings.
Mariah Bredal also posted two top-15 performances, placing 14th in the 10k classic and 10th in the grueling 45k marathon. These excellent races helped her finish the season ranked fourth in the country in the overall Super Tour distance standings, just one point behind Olympian Caitlin Patterson.
Lauren Jortberg also had a strong classic sprint day, finishing 14th just a week after recovering from sickness. Jortbert capped her season ranked sixth in the overall Super Tour Sprint standings.
BSF freestyle skiers represent at Junior Nationals
Oliver Lacey and Makayla Papke earned a start at the 2022 U.S. Freestyle Junior Champs in Park City, Utah. This event brings the top athletes 18 and under to compete against one another.
Lacey, competing at this level for the first time, ended up 29th in his age group (U-15). Papke was 20th in her age group (U-17) for single moguls and 42nd overall in a field of 88.
Papke’s strong season also qualified her to compete for the U.S. Freestyle Championships March 25-27 at Deer Valley Resort. There, she finished 18th in the qualifying round, narrowly missing the top 16 that went on to the finals.
