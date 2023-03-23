Thirteen Bridger Ski Foundation athletes traveled to the Junior National Cross Country Championships last week in Fairbanks, Alaska. The Last Frontier was extremely cold with temperatures barely reaching negative-4 degrees on competition days. But the squeaky snow proved no problem for the BSF athletes and their Intermountain Division (IMD) teammates from Idaho, Utah and Wyoming.
“Overall our athletes skied really well,” BSF Nordic Program Director Andrew Morehouse said. “We had several athletes in the top 10, which is awesome. We had a lot of personal best performances out there.”
The first race of the week was a 7.5k classic individual start. Athletes left the start gate in 30 second intervals straight into a one kilometer downhill. The athletes then wound their way through the Birch Hill Trails, grinding up hills and around corners. This played to the strengths of IMD skiers, with several impressive performances.
“It’s always a toss-up with high-altitude athletes racing at sea level. Your heart rate performs the same, but your aerobic system recovers much faster. A lot of times you finish a race and feel like you could do it again,” BSF coach Julia Hayes said.
BSF skiers Max Kluck (second in the U20 category), Callahan Waters (fourth in the U16 category) and Natalie Nicholas (10th in the U18 category) all placed in the top 10 with several others in the top 20.
Day two’s competition was a skate sprint and another very cold day with start times being delayed, making for a very long event. All athletes raced around a 1.3k course with no rest in hopes of snagging a time in the top 30 and a chance to race three more times in the subsequent heats. BSF athletes who qualified into the heats included Isabella Waters (U16), Callahan Waters (U16), Woody West (U18), Kluck, Phineas Fischer, Gray Wasson and Cole Shockey (U20).
Despite several of the U18 and U20 boys encountering crashes in the semifinals, BSF had three athletes in the B final heats: West, Kluck and Fischer, who all placed in the top 12.
“We had a few unlucky situations,” Morehouse said. “Max took a fall in the sprint. Cole broke a pole in the mass start. But that’s racing. The kids came away from the week with a really valuable experience.”
After a much-needed rest day for coaches and athletes, the week finished with a 5/10/15k skate mass start. With the continuous cold weather taking its toll, athletes lined up with face coverings one last time. Team IMD was sitting narrowly in second place in the Alaska Cup standings behind team New England. (The Alaska Cup is the team award that scores all three races; the IMD team hadn’t won since 2007.)
“One of the best things was seeing the kids really paying attention to the team scores,” Morehouse said. “In an individual sport like skiing, that doesn’t always happen.”
All the BSF and IMD athletes made their way around the 5k loop in hopes of securing the Alaska Cup. At the end of the day, IMD came up short in second place, only 37 points behind. Among the top efforts were those by Callahan Waters (eighth), Necia Nicholas (19th, U16), Landon Wyatt (19th, U18) and Kluck (18th, U20).
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.