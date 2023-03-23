Natalie Nicholas.jpeg

Natalie Nicholas of the Bridger Ski Foundation competes at the Junior National Cross Country Championships in Fairbanks, Alaska.

 Douglas Fisher/Contributed

Thirteen Bridger Ski Foundation athletes traveled to the Junior National Cross Country Championships last week in Fairbanks, Alaska. The Last Frontier was extremely cold with temperatures barely reaching negative-4 degrees on competition days. But the squeaky snow proved no problem for the BSF athletes and their Intermountain Division (IMD) teammates from Idaho, Utah and Wyoming.

“Overall our athletes skied really well,” BSF Nordic Program Director Andrew Morehouse said. “We had several athletes in the top 10, which is awesome. We had a lot of personal best performances out there.”

The first race of the week was a 7.5k classic individual start. Athletes left the start gate in 30 second intervals straight into a one kilometer downhill. The athletes then wound their way through the Birch Hill Trails, grinding up hills and around corners. This played to the strengths of IMD skiers, with several impressive performances.


