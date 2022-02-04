Due to production issues last night, the Wednesday's A section got reprinted instead of Thursday's. Our pressroom was able to catch the error, but they had already put out for delivery 2500 copies of the wrong A section. The Thursday A section will be reprinted and inserted into the Friday edition.
Bridger Ski Foundation had a strong weekend of racing at the second of three Junior National Qualifiers in West Yellowstone.
Saturday was a freestyle sprint where Kalibri Drobish finished second in the female U18/U20 race. Hannah Kluck was also second in the female U16, with teammate Natalie Nicholas in ninth.
BSF took the top two spots in the men's U18/U20 race with Max Kluck and Phineas Fischer in first and second, respectively. BSF's Sumner Cotton, Woody West and Sam Haynes occupied spots 4-6. Landon Wyatt won the men's U16 sprint.
In Sunday's classic distance race, Ross Bowman won the U12 boys event. Wyatt again won the male U16 race, with three other teammates skiing into the top 10: Ryan Galyen, Aldo McWethy and Lucas Fassio.
Natalie Nicholas was second in the female U16 race, with Necia Nicholas in 10th and Hannah Kluck in 11th. Cooper Hartman won the men's open race. Max Kluck was second in the male U18 race, and Fischer was third.
In the female U18/U20 race, Drobish and Anna French took fourth and fifth, respectively, with Comp Team skier Clara Wyatt in ninth.
Twelve BSF athletes also competed in the International Freeskiers and Snowboarders Association Junior Regional competition at Big Sky last weekend.
Harrison Hoffman won first place for snowboarding in the 12-14 male age group. Erik Steckmest was fourth and Soren Fricke sixth among 12-14 male skiers, and the team as a whole had a strong day of skiing to represent BSF among some of the best juniors in the region.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.