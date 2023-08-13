The course gets no less treacherous each year, but Kristina Trygstad-Saari still finds a way to traverse the Bridger Ridge Run faster than she ever has.
Saturday morning marked the sixth time the Bozeman native has won the legendary race — a nearly 20-mile scramble across the Bridgers’ peaks — and the third time she has lowered the women’s course record. Her finish this year came in 3 hours, 37 minutes exactly — faster than her 3:39:35 in 2022 and her 3:40:37 in 2019 when she first took over the record from famed ultrarunner Nikki Kimball.
“It's my own personal goal,” Trygstad-Saari, 38, said. “I'm mostly competitive with myself. I love to win this race, but I also really love to see what I can do out there and today was one of those days where I just executed it really well, I ate well, and it was a beautiful day to run. I'm really happy.”
Indeed, on a stunningly beautiful morning in the mountains, the weather belied how dangerous of a race this can be. In previous years, runners have dealt with sweltering heat (2018’s race day reached nearly 100 degrees) and dense fog with blowing snow (Trygstad-Saari’s first win in 2005 came in unseasonably cold weather).
But the inherent risks of the race — steep drops, sharp rocks, ground shifting underneath — remain unchanged.
“I learn something every year. There have been some really tough years,” Trygstad-Saari said. “I just try to make fewer mistakes and learn every time. I do a lot of running by myself and run for myself, so it's fun to come out here and see what I can do.”
Simply running atop the ridge — to say nothing of her wins or her records — is meaningful for Trygstad-Saari, given that it has long been a summer tradition for her family. Despite the punishing nature of the race, she can’t seem to quit it.
“I just love to come back, and it kind of marks summer for me and it's always a really good goal,” she said. “There's something about that trail up there that keeps luring me back.”
Trygstad-Saari placed fourth overall Saturday, finishing behind men’s runners Timmy Parr, Taylor Stack and Andrew Newell. Parr, 41, racing in his first Ridge Run, won in 3:16:04 — another accolade for the Gunnison, Colorado-based runner to add to his list of many.
“My goal was to run consistent and run as much as I could and power hike some of the steeper parts, like going up Saddle (Peak) was one spot for sure,” said Parr, a seventh-grade math teacher when he’s not racing.
Parr and Stack, 24, have raced against each other before. Both are graduates of Western Colorado University in Gunnison, though with several years between them. On Saturday, Parr said Stack had a lead of about a minute going through Ross Pass, but he was able to overtake him a little bit before reaching Mount Baldy. Stack finished in 3:22:18.
“I thought I had it, I wasn't sure,” Parr said, recreating the race in his mind afterward while sipping Coke from a can. “His legs were wobbly, mine were too. That last 3,000-foot ascent is tough. The whole time I want to go faster, but I can't because it's so steep.”
Parr said he went over most of the course about a month ago as part of his training. A veteran of ultramarathons and trail races — he’s won the Imogene Pass Run (Colorado), the Speedgoat 50k (Utah) and the Leadville Trail 100 (Colorado), to name a few — he considered Saturday’s victory among his sweetest.
“Because Taylor was pushing me, it's up there,” Parr said. “As far as the course goes, it's fantastic. He pushed me and made it a very honest, difficult, hard race. I would definitely put this up there. Pretty fantastic.”
Newell, 39, the Bridger Ski Foundation’s Nordic Pro Team coach, also raced in his first Ridge Run, finishing in 3:33:01. A four-time Olympian, he described himself as an “over-the-hill cross-country skier.”
“But I still have a lot of competitive drive in me, so to be on the podium was the goal,” Newell said, “and I was really happy to be able to do that. The leaders were super impressive.”
Newell called the Bridger Ridge Run “a legacy race” that he felt he had to do because he moved to Bozeman about five years ago to work with BSF and hadn’t yet attempted it. It’s not a race anybody can do on a whim, though, so he had to prepare thoughtfully.
“You kind of have to start and get into position and just try to maintain a pace where you know you're not going to explode your legs,” he said of his strategy Saturday. “As a skier, I think I have the fitness, but it's just a matter of building the durability in the legs. I would come out and do a couple M laps, running hard downhill to try to get the legs ready for something like this.”
Newell is most familiar with the Bridgers when they’re covered with snow, so this weekend presented a new challenge.
“It's such a unique race. It's so technical,” he said. “It's right in Bozeman's backyard in these mountains that we love and play in on a weekly basis. To get the opportunity to race it end to end is pretty special.”
Despite his strong showing in what can be such a daunting race, Newell said it was too soon for him to commit to doing it again.
“Maybe give me a week or two,” he said with a laugh.
