The course gets no less treacherous each year, but Kristina Trygstad-Saari still finds a way to traverse the Bridger Ridge Run faster than she ever has.

Saturday morning marked the sixth time the Bozeman native has won the legendary race — a nearly 20-mile scramble across the Bridgers’ peaks — and the third time she has lowered the women’s course record. Her finish this year came in 3 hours, 37 minutes exactly — faster than her 3:39:35 in 2022 and her 3:40:37 in 2019 when she first took over the record from famed ultrarunner Nikki Kimball.

“It's my own personal goal,” Trygstad-Saari, 38, said. “I'm mostly competitive with myself. I love to win this race, but I also really love to see what I can do out there and today was one of those days where I just executed it really well, I ate well, and it was a beautiful day to run. I'm really happy.”


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

