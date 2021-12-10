Bozeman's Ayla Embry named NAIA Honorable Mention All-American at Rocky Mountain College By Chronicle Staff Dec 10, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rocky Mountain College libero Ayla Embry, a Bozeman High graduate, was named the Frontier Conference Defensive Player of the Year and an NAIA Honorable Mention All-American this season. MIKE CLARK / 406mtsports.com Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ayla Embry, a junior libero at Rocky Mountain College, was named an NAIA Honorable Mention All-American on Thursday.Embry, a Bozeman graduate and former first-team all-state selection for the Hawks, led the Battlin’ Bears with 840 digs and 7.57 digs per set this season. She also had 61 assists to go with a team-high 24 service aces. Embry also earned All-Frontier Conference First Team honors this year along with the league's Defensive Player of the Year Award. RMC went 12-19 this season. The team beat Montana State-Northern in the Frontier Conference tournament but lost to nationally ranked Providence in the semifinals. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ayla Embry Naia Honorable Mention Sport Rocky Mountain Montana State-northern Bozeman Digs Recommended for you Submit a Score Report scores and stats and send game photos to the Chronicle sports staff. Submit Popular in this Section