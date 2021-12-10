Rocky Mountain College volleyball 1

Rocky Mountain College libero Ayla Embry, a Bozeman High graduate, was named the Frontier Conference Defensive Player of the Year and an NAIA Honorable Mention All-American this season. 

 MIKE CLARK / 406mtsports.com

Ayla Embry, a junior libero at Rocky Mountain College, was named an NAIA Honorable Mention All-American on Thursday.

Embry, a Bozeman graduate and former first-team all-state selection for the Hawks, led the Battlin’ Bears with 840 digs and 7.57 digs per set this season. She also had 61 assists to go with a team-high 24 service aces.

Embry also earned All-Frontier Conference First Team honors this year along with the league's Defensive Player of the Year Award. 

RMC went 12-19 this season. The team beat Montana State-Northern in the Frontier Conference tournament but lost to nationally ranked Providence in the semifinals.

