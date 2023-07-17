Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Alexandra Rolquin, 13, of Bozeman, won gold medals in the weapons and Kumite (fighting) divisions at the AAU National Karate Championships, which ran July 4-8 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.


Rolquin was the only Montanan in the field of 1,100 competitors from around the United States and 13 other countries.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you