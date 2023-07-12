Let the news come to you

Alexandra Rolquin, 13, of Bozeman, recently won three medals at a tournament in Las Vegas. 


As the only competitor from Montana, Rolquin earned gold in the weapons and fighting categories while also claiming bronze in kata (form).

