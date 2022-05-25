Bozeman played host to the Montana Youth Soccer playoffs over the weekend. Winning teams at each age level advanced to the US Youth Soccer Far West Regional Championships, which will be held June 20-26 in Boise, Idaho. Second-place teams qualified for the US Youth Soccer Presidents Cup, which will run June 15-19 in Phoenix.
In the 19U boys championship match, Flathead Valley United won 4-3 over the Missoula Strikers. Billings United won 4-0 over Helena Arsenal on the girls side.
Montana Surf Soccer Club won 2-0 against the Missoula Strikers at the 18U girls level, while Helena Arsenal won for the boys of the same age. In the 17U brackets, the Missoula Strikers won for the girls, and Montana Surf won 6-1 over Helena Arsenal for the boys.
At 16U, Montana Surf won 2-1 against the Missoula Strikers on the boys side. Billings United won 8-0 on the girls side over Montana Surf.
The Missoula Strikers won 4-1 over Billings United in the boys competition at 15U. Real Billings FC won 1-0 over the Strikers in the girls bracket.
Billings United won 4-0 over Montana Surf for boys 14U, and FC Missoula won 1-0 against Billings United on the girls side. Real Billings FC won for boys and girls at 13U, with the boys beating Gallatin Elite 5-1 and the girls beating Montana Surf 3-0.
