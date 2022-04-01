Bozeman’s boys and girls lacrosse teams went a combined 33-2 last season en route to state championships for both programs.
The teams won their fourth titles in five years — a sequence only interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled the 2020 season. To play at such a high level after a year away from the sport was a remarkable achievement.
With no such break prior to this season, both programs expect to compete for championships yet again.
“I don’t see much of a decline in our abilities,” boys head coach Dan Springer said. “I fully expect our team to be very strong and compete for the top level of the league for sure.”
Girls head coach Molly Pickall had a similar sentiment.
“These girls, having lost a season, I think the reaction to that is a great hunger for every opportunity to play and to be together,” she said. “From the first whistle to the last whistle, they’re constantly reminding each other to work hard and stay focused but having a lot of fun (as well). They’ve really maximized every moment there on the field.”
Their seasons begin this weekend, with the girls playing at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday against the Missoula Wild and Billings Rimrock, respectively, at Bozeman Sports Park and the boys playing the Billings Bearcats at noon Sunday at the intramural field on Montana State’s campus.
The boys program lost 14 seniors but still returns a very experienced group.
Senior Sullivan Luckay is the only returning defender from last year. Jase Giffin, also a senior, played midfielder last season but has been moved to defense.
The rest of that unit will be fortified by sophomore Torrin Stoddart, junior Marcus Clapper and freshmen Carter Fust and Toby Dinges.
The bulk of the boys’ experience returns on the attack and midfield lines.
Jacob Johnson and Jackson Wanderer are “pure scorers” that Springer is glad to have back from last year’s high-scoring team. They scored 30 and 32 goals, respectively, last year. Hudson Wiens and Everett Carr both have good size and “really good hands,” Springer said, to make them scoring threats. Added to that group is Harrison Wolpoe, a transfer who scored 21 goals with six assists last season with the Billings Bearcats. Springer called him “a really talented attackman.”
At midfield, Bozeman will rely heavily on Kaden Kinney, Luke Smith and Logan Springer (Dan’s son). Kinney scored 21 goals with a team-high 20 assists a year ago. Smith had 18 goals and 11 assists, and Logan Springer had seven goals with 14 assists. Dan Springer also identified Keelan Gaines as a valuable defensive midfielder.
“We’ve got a really strong lineup up and down the roster again,” Springer said.
That continues into the goal, where sophomore Austin Baller will look to build on his second-team all-state selection from a year ago.
“We know that when everything else breaks down we’ve got a final line of defense that is as solid as anyone else on the team,” Springer said of Baller.
Just as the boys return a fair amount of scoring, so too do the girls.
First and foremost in that group is senior Ella Roe, who tallied 60 goals and 13 assists last year and is currently committed to play at Division III Colorado College. Avery Walker (22 goals, eight assists), Hadley Lauermann (12 goals, 23 assists), Melaina Springer (21 goals, two assists), Maeve Musselman (16 goals, three assists) and Eloise Trafton (10 goals, seven assists) are all back to help move Bozeman’s offense along.
“One thing that’s exciting is we have strong leadership on the attack,” Pickall said.
Pickall called Melaina Springer (Dan’s daughter, Logan’s brother) the “defensive backbone” of the team’s midfield group. Trafton and Steph Leibinger also play in the midfield in more attacking roles. Musselman and Ruby Gilbreth had strong play at the back end of last season, including into the postseason.
“It’s nice to have an arsenal of different players to put into that (draw taking) spot,” Pickall said.
Maddy Ziegler, a defender, was one of four first-team all-state picks for the team last year, joining Roe, Gilbreth and Springer. Shasta Morosi and Lucy Wunsch will also play vital defensive roles for Bozeman.
Emily Black, a senior goalie, also gives Pickall confidence in the team’s defense.
“It’s going to be really nice to see her leadership on the field in her final year on the team,” she said.
Because both teams had a normal offseason and have a wealth of returning experience, both coaches are glad to see the progress their players have made in the preseason.
“It’s about working on the little things, and also we have this opportunity to build off of a base so we can expand the plays that we use, for instance,” Pickall said. “I’ve seen some more creative shot-taking. It’s exciting to watch them work on new things they haven’t done before.”
The familiarity with teammates and with the offensive and defensive principles can also be seen on the boys team. Because the coaches haven’t had to do much in terms of refreshing strategies, “we were able to focus a lot on our fundamentals and stick skills, kind of getting them knocking the rust off,” Springer said of the preseason. “We’re starting to see that occur.”
Then he offered an assessment of his team that — given the program’s championship pedigree — can only spell bad news for Bozeman’s opponents.
“Right now we are beyond where we were this time last year,” he said.