Bozeman built a nine-goal lead by halftime of its second game of the season on Saturday.
Much of that was due to the team’s high-scoring offense carrying over from last year to a new one. But Bozeman also found early success winning 50-50 balls and draw controls. All three elements of the game slipped in the second half against Billings Rimrock, but Bozeman still managed to win 14-8 at Bozeman Sports Park.
Bozeman also beat the Missoula Wild 20-4 earlier on Saturday, securing a 2-0 start to the season.
“It definitely showed, the first half of our first game, they just didn’t let up,” head coach Molly Pickall said. “There’s always some nervous energy — some bobbled balls and missed passes or whatnot — but they never let up. They were able to fight for all the 50-50 balls to maintain possession and work those jitters out. I’d say both of our games, the first halves were such strong showings.”
Against Rimrock, though, Bozeman seemed a step slow in getting to the ball as it was up for grabs in the second half. Bozeman goalie Emily Black also rolled an ankle shortly after halftime and was replaced by Exie Salmon, the D2 team’s goalie. A cool spring day also transformed quickly into a blustery and rainy one, making playing conditions all the more difficult.
Billings took advantage of it all and outscored the home team 6-3 in the second half.
Pickall said the game ended in Bozeman’s favor in large part because of the offensive cushion built early in the game — an effort aided by more diligence on securing loose balls.
“Most of that was definitely in the first half, and that’s the difference,” Pickall said. “When we started the second half, Billings had that motivation. They’re a great team. They’ve got a number of skilled players. It was a very physical game. Even before the weather shifted, our girls kind of took a step back and they were taking a step forward. Frankly, it’s kind of nice to be tested.”
Bozeman remained ahead nonetheless, beginning its title defense with a pair of victories.
Similar to last year, Ella Roe was an offensive catalyst for the team. She scored four goals in each win Saturday, leading the team in the latter game. In the earlier contest, her four goals tied with Ruby Gilbreth and Lily James for the team lead. James and Gilbreth then scored three and two goals, respectively, against Billings.
Coco McKay scored three goals and had two assists in both games, adding to the promise she showed at the end of last season.
“Coco was a star of our D2 team last year, and she earned her spot on the state tournament team, on the D1 team, and I really think we’re going to see a breakout season for her,” Pickall said. “She has a great ability to see the cage and she has great height and she uses that to her advantage. She moves the goalie to the right and slips it in on the left side.”
McKay, Gilbreth and Steph Leibinger all scored in the second half against Billings to keep the visitors at bay.
Black finished the second game with two saves. Salmon had four. Black had three saves in the first game against Missoula. Also in that first game, Melaina Springer scored three times and Avery Walker scored twice.
Pickall said she was really pleased with the offense’s play — especially in how fakes were utilized and how the goalie was repositioned at times.
“(The shot fakes were) part of the playmaking, but there were also really great feeds in,” she said. “That movement of the goalie meant we had a lot of great one-timers.”
Pickall said the defense did well for the most part in limiting the key scorers for both teams: Missoula’s Julianne Lane (one goal) and Billings’ Allyson Foster (four). The coach praised her players for being in on the hands of the opponents’ shooters, making it difficult for them to find space to get a shot off. Pickall also highlighted Springer and Maddy Ziegler as players who spurred sequences that resulted in interceptions and other turnovers, giving the ball back to Bozeman.
Given how early it is in the season, though, there is still much room for improvement on defense.
“As we progress, we need to be a little tighter on our girl, we need to be directing the girl with ball a little more aggressively and we have to use our voice more on defense,” she said. “And that’ll come.”