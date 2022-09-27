Bozeman's Josephine Javing (right) poses with Shadow Dance partner Ayah Bounanani after winning a pewter medal at the National Solo and Shadow Ice Dancing Championships on Sept. 9 in Santa Clarita, California.
Josephine Javing, 14, of Bozeman, traveled to Santa Clarita, California, earlier this month to compete in the National Solo and Shadow Ice Dancing Championships.
Javing, representing Bozeman Figure Skating Club and Gallatin Ice, teamed with Ayah Bouanani, of Desert Ice SC of Arizona, to take fourth place and win a pewter medal for their performance of P1 Rocker Foxtrot.
Javing began skating when she was 3 years old and is a longtime trainee of Bozeman Figure Skating Club coaches Amy Malachowski and Kari Barbo. More recently, she has been coached also by Naomi Lang. Javing has traveled to competitions across the West to qualify for Nationals.
Gallatin Ice Skating Director Jonathan O’Dougherty said Javing is the first Bozeman skater to ever qualify for Nationals.
“I couldn’t be more proud to see one of our club skaters represent us on the national stage,” O’Dougherty said. “What Josephine has accomplished in her first season in this discipline is outstanding. Competing at a Nationals Championships is no small feat, let alone winning a medal, and I hope this serves as an inspiration to all of our skaters. Josephine has worked hard, and it is great to see that hard work pay off.”
