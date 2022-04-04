Bozeman’s boys lacrosse team opened its new season Sunday with a lopsided win over the Billings Bearcats.
With four goals from Jackson Wanderer and three more from Jacob Johnson, Bozeman pieced together a 16-4 win on the turf intramural field at Montana State University.
Johnson and four other teammates — Luke Smith, Kaden Kinney, Logan Springer and Connor Haupt — all scored in the first quarter as Bozeman built a 5-0 lead before allowing Billings’ first goal in the second.
Harrison Wolpoe, a transfer who played last season with the Bearcats, tallied his first goal with Bozeman early in the second quarter. He also had a team-high two assists in the game.
Wanderer scored his first goal late in the second and added his three other goals after halftime. Johnson scored once more in the first half, sending Bozeman into halftime with an 8-1 advantage.
In addition to Johnson and Wanderer goals in the third, Bozeman also received scores from Smith, Springer and Hudson Wiens. In the fourth, it was another Kinney goal and two more from Wanderer that completed Bozeman’s scoring.
Billings notched two goals in the third and one in the fourth. Bozeman goalie Austin Baller had six total saves.
Sullivan Luckay led the team with six ground balls. Smith and Kinney followed with five and three, respectively. Smith, Everett Carr, Luckay and Wyatt Stoddart each had one assist.
Bozeman will return to action at noon Saturday against the Billings Bandits on the MSU turf field. Bozeman will then play Helena West at 4 p.m. that same day.
“We have plenty of areas to improve on, but overall we played very well,” Bozeman head coach Dan Springer said of the team’s opening game. “I’m most proud of how respectful our players are and how they work for one another to find the best opportunities. If we continue to work within the system and play for one another, we will be very successful.”
