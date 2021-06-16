A Bozeman 11-year-old has experienced a quick ascent in the world of youth karate.
Alexandra Rolquin, just about six months after picking up the sport, has earned medals at two different karate events.
First, from May 15-16, Rolquin earned a bronze medal in the kumite (fighting) division and another bronze medal in the kata (form) division in her age group at the Miami Open International Karate Tournament. There were 85 competitors in her age group from around the world.
The rising sixth grader followed that performance with two gold medals and a silver at a regional competition on June 13 in Kalispell. There were 12 competitors in her age group at that tournament, and Rolquin earned her golds in the fighting and weapons events. Her silver came in the form division.
