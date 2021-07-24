Belgrade's Ali Weisz falls just short of qualifying in Olympic air-rifle competition By 406mtsports.com Jul 24, 2021 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Belgrade’s Ali Weisz competes in the women’s 10-meter air-rifle at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics on Saturday in Tokyo. AP Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TOKYO — Belgrade markswoman Ali Weisz finished 14th out of 50 competitors Friday during qualifying in the 10-meter air-rifle competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, falling six spots shy of the score needed to advance to the next round.Weisz, a University of Mississippi alum who is a shooting instructor for the U.S. Army at Fort Benning, Georgia, had a five-series score of 626.9, scoring a high of 105.4 in her fifth and final round. She was 1.6 points shy of the eighth and final qualifying slot.The only American to score higher was Mary Carolynn Tucker of Pineville, North Carolina, who was third in the qualification round at 631.4. Jeanette Hegg Duestad of Norway had the top score at 632.9. Weisz, who also has a master’s degree in clinical nutrition from the University of Memphis, graduated from Belgrade High in 2013.China’s Qian Yang won the gold medal in the event. Anastasiia Galashina (Russian Olympic Committee) earned silver and Nina Christen (Switzerland) earned bronze. Tucker was sixth in the final. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ali Weisz Mary Carolynn Tucker Belgrade Sport Tokyo Nina Christen Competition Jeanette Hegg Duestad Recommended for you Submit a Score Report scores and stats and send game photos to the Chronicle sports staff. Submit Popular in this Section Belgrade's Ali Weisz falls just short of qualifying in Olympic air-rifle competition Gallatin Valley 10U All Stars win state tournament, advance to regional in Oregon Bruce Parker, Hall of Famer, former Carroll, Rocky athletic director, dies