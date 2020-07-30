Jackson Burke efficiently worked in a decisive victory.
Burke threw a no-hitter in a 10-0 five-inning shutout win for No. 4-seeded Bozeman A over the No. 5 Dillon Cubs during the opening round of the Southern District A Tournament on Thursday in Three Forks.
The Bucks play the top-seeded Belgrade Bandits at 2 p.m. in the second round Friday.
Burke tallied two strikeouts and walked just one batter in the complete game, and 64% of his 58 pitches were strikes.
The Bucks (22-27) broke the game open with a five-run third inning that included a two-run double by Dillon Coleman. The Bucks added two more runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth.
Michael Armstrong was 2 for 2 to go with two runs scored and ended the game with a one-run double. Daniel Beers added two runs, including the final score. Zane Haarer and Andrew Western each added one hit.
