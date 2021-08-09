Gallatin Valley sets team wins record at regional By Alaska American Legion and Chronicle Staff Aug 9, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gallatin Valley’s Isaac Richardson steps to the plate against the Glacier Twins earlier this season. Amy Lynn Nelson/For 406mtsports.com Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gallatin Valley is winning at a historic pace.The Outlaws, after defeating Anchorage South 4-2 on Saturday, beat Cody (Wyoming) 6-2 in the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament on Monday at Mulcahy Stadium in Anchorage, Alaska.Gallatin Valley (59-21) set a team record for wins in a season. At 3-0 in the tournament, the Outlaws became the lone undefeated team in the double-elimination championship. The game against Cody had been moved from Sunday due to a rain delay. The Outlaws were to play again late Monday with the championship slated for Tuesday.Gallatin Valley’s Bo Hays earned the win from the mound against Cody. He allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and four walks with nine strikeouts in 5 ⅓ innings. Brandon Beedie finished the game, allowing one hit and one walk in 1 ⅔ scoreless innings.The Outlaws took the lead by scoring three runs in the first inning and two in the second. They led by six runs after the fourth and didn’t allow the Cubs to score until a two-run fifth.Brody Ayers was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Hays and Isaac Richardson also added two hits each, with Richardson recording two runs and a double and Hays adding an RBI.Brady Jones had one hit and two runs. Patrick Dietz added a hit, and Cyrus Richardson drove in a run and scored another. Josh Wisecarver also drove in a run.Cody’s Jack Schroeder allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits and four walks with three strikeouts in 5 ⅓ innings. On Saturday, Hays batted 2 for 3 with three RBIs and pitched the final inning to close out Ayers’ six-inning gem.Hays twice had two-out base hits, first recording a two-run single in the first inning to make it 2-0 and then delivering an RBI single in the fifth inning to make it 3-0. He also scored a run, stole a base and got the save.“That’s why we came here is to win this thing,” Gallatin Valley coach Duwayne Scott told 406mtsports.com after Saturday’s game. “I’m glad we are playing good baseball. These guys definitely deserve it.”Gallatin Valley was in complete control thanks to Ayers, who carried a shutout into the sixth inning and racked up 1-2-3 frames in the first, second and fifth.Ayers also made two nice defensive plays, catching a liner in the second and snatching a sharp comebacker in the fourth. He needed just six pitches to get out of the fifth.“Brody set the tone in the first inning, going out and shutting them down,” Scott said. “He has been good for us all year. He pounds the strike zone, has really good off-speed pitches and was able to get a lot of ground balls.”Dietz drove in the Outlaws’ fourth run with a two-out single. He also made five unassisted putouts.“They’re playing pretty well,” Scott said. “We have had a couple of guys putting a little too much pressure on themselves. Hopefully now they can relax and have a couple good games here.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brody Ayers Run Inning Baseball Sport Cody Gallatin Valley Win Off-speed Pitch Recommended for you Submit a Score Report scores and stats and send game photos to the Chronicle sports staff. Submit Popular in this Section Brody Ayers supplies walk-off hit for Gallatin Valley at regional tournament Gallatin Valley Outlaws proud to represent Southern District at regional tournament Gallatin Valley moves on at American Legion state tournament Gallatin Valley Outlaws take No. 2 seed into district tournament