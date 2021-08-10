Gallatin Valley Outlaws lose, still reach NW Class A Regional title game By Alaska Legion Baseball and 406mtsports.com Aug 10, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gallatin Valley coach Duwayne Scott talks to his team earlier this season. AMY LYNN NELSON / For 406mtsports.com Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Gallatin Valley Outlaws lost their first game of the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament but had already clinched a trip to the championship game with a win earlier on Monday.The Outlaws (59-22) opened the day with a 6-2 win over the Cody (Wyoming) Cubs at Mulcahy Stadium in Anchorage, Alaska, to improve to 3-0 at the tournament and reach the title game, which was scheduled for late Tuesday.Gallatin Valley then was no-hit by the Marsh Valley (Idaho) Eagles in a 6-1 loss to conclude the double-elimination tournament's third day, which was a day later than the teams were originally scheduled to play. Sunday's games were rained out. Against Marsh Valley, the Outlaws allowed three runs in the second, one in the third and two in the seventh to fall behind 6-0. Bo Hays scored Gallatin Valley's only run in the bottom of the seventh despite the team not recording a hit.The Eagles' Payton Howe allowed the one run (unearned) with four walks and 10 strikeouts in six innings pitched. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Game Gallatin Valley Outlaw Tournament Sport Baseball Team Title Against Marsh Valley Recommended for you Submit a Score Report scores and stats and send game photos to the Chronicle sports staff. Submit Popular in this Section Brody Ayers supplies walk-off hit for Gallatin Valley at regional tournament Gallatin Valley sets team wins record at regional Gallatin Valley Outlaws proud to represent Southern District at regional tournament Gallatin Valley Outlaws lose, still reach NW Class A Regional title game Gallatin Valley Outlaws take No. 2 seed into district tournament