Gallatin Valley coach Duwayne Scott talks to his team earlier this season.

 AMY LYNN NELSON / For 406mtsports.com

The Gallatin Valley Outlaws lost their first game of the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament but had already clinched a trip to the championship game with a win earlier on Monday.

The Outlaws (59-22) opened the day with a 6-2 win over the Cody (Wyoming) Cubs at Mulcahy Stadium in Anchorage, Alaska, to improve to 3-0 at the tournament and reach the title game, which was scheduled for late Tuesday.

Gallatin Valley then was no-hit by the Marsh Valley (Idaho) Eagles in a 6-1 loss to conclude the double-elimination tournament's third day, which was a day later than the teams were originally scheduled to play. Sunday's games were rained out.

Against Marsh Valley, the Outlaws allowed three runs in the second, one in the third and two in the seventh to fall behind 6-0. Bo Hays scored Gallatin Valley's only run in the bottom of the seventh despite the team not recording a hit.

The Eagles' Payton Howe allowed the one run (unearned) with four walks and 10 strikeouts in six innings pitched.

