Gallatin Valley Outlaws fall short against Idaho in championship game By Alaska Legion Baseball and 406mtsports.com Aug 11, 2021 Gallatin Valley's players celebrate after beating the Glacier Twins in the Montana Class A Legion baseball state tournament championship game last week in Havre. Amy Lynn Nelson/For 406mtsports.com ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Gallatin Valley Outlaws' bid for a Legion A Northwest Regional championship was stifled 4-0 by Idaho's state champions on Tuesday night at Mulcahy Stadium.Gallatin Valley finished its record-setting season with a 59-23 record."I thought we represented Montana extremely well," Outlaws coach Duwayne Scott told 406mtsports.com Tuesday night. "We just ran into a couple good arms today and yesterday, and we just couldn't come up with that big hit." Marsh Valley defeated Wasilla, Alaska, 14-1 earlier to advance to the championship. The Idaho team (41-4) won five straight games after opening the tournament with a 7-6 loss to the Outlaws; included was a 6-1 no-hit victory on Monday over Gallatin Valley."They're very good," Scott said. "They have three legit (pitchers). And they swing the bat really well and they played defense. We made a couple costly errors."Pitcher Patrick Dietz allowed six hits and one earned run in six innings for the Outlaws. Stanton Howell pitched a five-hit, seven-inning shutout for Marsh Valley.Bo Hays of Gallatin Valley won the tournament's top pitcher award.The right-hander was a starter and closer. He struck out nine batters in 5 1/3 innings in a Day 3 win. He closed out a Day 2 win with a save. He racked up 10 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings and posted a sparkling 1.11 ERA.For the tournament, Hays retired 16 of the 21 batters he faced. Marsh Valley's Howell retired nine straight and 12 of 13 across the second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings. He never allowed a base runner to reach third and got a double play behind him in the first inning.Peyton Howe continued his torrid hitting with an RBI double in the bottom half of the first. Howell helped his own cause after scoring from third on a passed ball in the third inning to make it 2-0.Howell responded with 1-2-3 innings in in the third and fourth frames. Marsh Valley scored twice in the fourth on an error.Marsh Valley is the fourth team from Idaho to win a NWCART championship — the third to do so in Anchorage. In 2007, it was Montpelier. In 2014, it was Pocatello. In 2021, it's Marsh Valley.The Eagles came back after losing the first game on the first day to win the next five games by a combined score of 50-11.Though the finish was disappointing, Scott said the Outlaws enjoyed their time in a unique setting. They went salmon fishing and stayed at a camp outside of Anchorage where they could sightsee.And they played a lot of baseball."These kids deserved a state championship and a run at the regional championships," Scott said. "All these kids returned from last year's team and that's why they worked last year for what they accomplished this year." Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.