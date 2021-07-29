Gallatin Valley moves on at American Legion state tournament By Dan Chesnet Belgrade News Sports Editor Jul 29, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Gallatin Valley’s Patrick Dietz delivers a pitch earlier this season at Jack Weimer Memorial Field in Livingston. Dan Chesnet/Belgrade News Belgrade catcher Connor Reid tags out Gallatin Valley’s Isaac Richardson earlier this season at Jack Weimer Memorial Field in Livingston. Dan Chesnet/Belgrade News Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Led by five scoreless innings on the mound from Brody Ayers, the Gallatin Valley Outlaws opened the Class A tournament with a victory Thursday in Havre.Ayers tossed a two-hitter and struck out five, while Josh Majors and Brandon Beedie each allowed just one hit in relief, to lead the Outlaws to an 8-2 first-round win against Glendive.“Basically we won with our pitching and our defense,” Gallatin Valley manager Duwayne Scott said. “And then our offense was able to put a couple at-bats together.” The Outlaws took a 2-0 lead in the second and then stretched it to 6-0 in the fourth.“We took advantage of some of their walks in the one inning and we were able to score four,” Scott said.Gallatin Valley added two more runs in the seventh before the Blue Devils finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom half of the frame.Bo Hays, Josh Wisecarver and Ayers each had two hits for the Outlaws, while Patrick Dietz drove in three runs.“Patrick swung the ball really well,” Scott said.The Outlaws (51-21) play either Mission Valley or the Great Falls Chargers in the second round at 4 p.m. Friday.“I think if we can just play defense and our pitchers continue to pitch the way they have all year, I think we got a chance,” Scott said. “We haven’t seen Great Falls or Mission Valley yet this year, so they’re going in blind just like us.” Belgrade Bandits fall in first game at stateAfter taking a 4-0 lead into the fifth inning Thursday, things began to unravel for Belgrade in a first-round game at the Class A tournament.Laurel scored a pair of runs in the fifth to cut the deficit in half and then added four more in the sixth to rally for a 6-4 victory.“We didn’t throw strikes. When we went to the bullpen, we didn’t throw strikes,” Belgrade manager Johnny Graham said. “So it’s hard to maintain a lead let alone win a ball game without filling up the strike zone.”Cooper VanLuchene started on the mound and limited the Dodgers to five hits through five innings of work. Mason Jacobsen allowed two runs and failed to register an out in the sixth, and Payton Burman allowed two more runs before Gavin Waters took over on the mound.The Bandits had a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh after Aidan Kulbeck reached on an error and Lane Neill singled. But after Keaton Carter failed to advance the runners on a sacrifice bunt, Kash Fike grounded into a game-ending double play.Belgrade scored a run in the second and third to take a 2-0 lead, and then added two more in the third after Jacobsen and Kulbeck, who had reached base on singles, scored on the same error.Neill and Brody Jacksha each finished with two hits.Belgrade (46-18), which had its 14-game winning streak snapped, plays a loser-out game against Glacier or Havre at 1 p.m. Friday.“Our biggest win streak of the season was 14 games. This doesn’t require that, so we’ve done that before. We’re fully capable of doing it,” Graham said. “So we ask the guys to believe in not just themselves, but one another and we push forward.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gallatin Valley Duwayne Scott Outlaw Brody Ayers Sport Baseball Tournament Patrick Dietz Winning Streak Out Recommended for you Submit a Score Report scores and stats and send game photos to the Chronicle sports staff. Submit Popular in this Section Gallatin Valley Outlaws take No. 2 seed into district tournament Gallatin Valley moves on at American Legion state tournament