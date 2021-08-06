Brody Ayers supplies walk-off hit for Gallatin Valley at regional tournament By Chronicle Staff Aug 6, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gallatin Valley’s Patrick Dietz pitches against Glacier in the Class A title game on Monday in Havre. Amy Lynn Nelson/For 406mtsports.com Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A four-run seventh inning, capped by a walk-off single from Brody Ayers, made winners of the Gallatin Valley Outlaws on Friday in their first game at the Class A Northwest Regional Tournament in Anchorage, Alaska.The Outlaws pieced together the comeback to claim a 7-6 victory against Marsh Valley (Idaho) and advance to the winner’s side of the bracket. They will play again at 6 p.m. Saturday against the winner of two Alaska teams.Trailing 6-3 entering the bottom of the seventh inning against the Eagles, the Idaho state champion, Gallatin Valley had three consecutive batters reach base. Patrick Dietz walked and Brandon Beedie was safe due to an error. A Trevor Doud single scored a run, and an Isaac Richardson single two batters later brought home another. Doud tied the game by scoring on a wild pitch, and Ayers’ hit to center field scored Richardson to complete the comeback. Richardson finished 3 for 4, and leadoff hitter Brady Jones also added two hits and an RBI. Dietz and Richardson each scored two runs.Outlaws pitcher Mayson Shively allowed five runs on eight hits in six innings of work. He struck out six. Josh Majors earned the win in relief despite allowing the sixth Marsh Valley run in the top of the seventh.The Eagles scored two runs apiece in the first and third innings and then single runs in the fifth and seventh. Gallatin Valley’s first three runs all came in the third inning on run-scoring hits from Jones and Richardson, along with a wild pitch. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brady Jones Inning Isaac Richardson Baseball Sport Brody Ayers Run Hit Gallatin Valley Recommended for you Submit a Score Report scores and stats and send game photos to the Chronicle sports staff. Submit Popular in this Section Gallatin Valley Outlaws proud to represent Southern District at regional tournament Gallatin Valley moves on at American Legion state tournament Brody Ayers supplies walk-off hit for Gallatin Valley at regional tournament Gallatin Valley Outlaws take No. 2 seed into district tournament