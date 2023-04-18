The new indoor hitting facility outside Heroes Park is already proving to be a worthy investment.
With batting cages and space for pitchers to throw, the building has served its purpose well, keeping Bozeman Bucks players out of the elements as they get ready for a new season.
The Bucks have not been on their field much as the winter weather has lingered, but unlike previous seasons, most of their preparation — at least in the pitching and hitting departments — has happened before their first game.
“We have four of the six cages up currently, so as far as hitting and all that stuff, probably a little bit further along there,” head coach Sean Potkay said. “The team defense stuff is still pretty limited when you’re inside because it’s hard to make long throws and do realistic ground balls. But versus prior years, if this winter happened last year, we would be doing a lot of Zoom calls and trying to find a gym that we could use for a couple days a week. It makes a big difference having a guaranteed spot.”
Perhaps most importantly, the team’s pitching staff is able to build itself up during the preseason, as opposed to relying on the actual games to get up to speed.
“Our arms are quite a bit further along bullpen-wise than previous years just because there’s a consistent rotation (indoors),” Potkay said.
The Bucks finished 22-39 last year. They were the last of eight teams to qualify for the Montana-Alberta American Legion Class AA tournament in Billings. Bozeman lost its first game 1-0 but then won a loser-out game to eliminate the No. 4 seed before losing a second time to end the year.
Bozeman lost plenty of experience and production from that group. But with a few holdovers and several additions from last season’s competitive Class A team, Potkay is looking forward to what this year’s team can accomplish. The new season begins with a home game at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Great Falls.
Key players from last year’s team include Bryce Hampton, Austin Cooper, Chris Wrench and Justin Garcia.
“You look for them to be leaders on the field in their different areas,” Potkay said. “We’re looking for them to kind of provide a little bit of a foundation for these other players.”
Hampton was a reliable third baseman last season and he should play some shortstop this year. He’ll be on the mound and hit in the middle of the order as well, Potkay said.
Potkay added he’s looking forward to having Cooper in the outfield every day again. He’s a talented base stealer and will likely bat high. Wrench and Garcia were usually bullpen arms last season, but Potkay expects them to be “front-end starters” this year.
Luke Rizzo didn’t play last year, but he’s back with the Bucks now and projects as a third baseman. And Josh Woodberry, who didn’t play last year because of an injury, is back and will be asked to provide some power and play in the outfield.
Potkay believes the Bucks’ AA team will benefit from the additions of several Class A players from last season.
Potkay called Quinn Pershing “an everyday first baseman” and a good left-handed hitter and pitcher. Jadin Frandsen is more athletic than most catchers, Potkay said. He caught some games at AA last year and will be relied on to bat high in the order and steal some bases this year as a senior. Dylon Poulin will make for a good corner outfielder and left-handed pitching option, Potkay said, and Joey Starner “can play about everywhere.”
He’s not the only one with positional versatility. Potkay said Cole Smith is also a “play anywhere kind of player.”
“You can put him anywhere on the field and he’ll be productive,” Potkay added. “He can pitch a little bit and has a good contact bat.”
Jarrett Herz is another athletic catching option who can play in the infield and pitch as well. Easton Martin should be on the mound a lot but will also be an outfield option.
How those newest additions fare at the AA level could dictate a lot about how successful the Bucks are this year.
“There’s a lot to be interested in — to see them play at AA for the first time and bring that same competitive spirit that they played with last year to the highest level in our program,” Potkay said. “That was a very competitive group.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.