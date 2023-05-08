Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Bucks went 1-2 over this past weekend, winning against the Great Falls Chargers and taking losses against the Gillette (Wyoming) Riders and the Helena Senators.

The Bucks went to extra innings tied at 10 on Saturday against the Chargers before finally getting a run in the bottom of the ninth for an 11-10 win.

Joey Starner earned the win after allowing just one hit over the final four innings of the game. Gus Musial started the game and allowed seven runs on eight hits with two walks and four strikeouts in three innings. Austin Cooper pitched two innings and allowed three runs on five hits.


