The Bozeman Bucks went 1-2 over this past weekend, winning against the Great Falls Chargers and taking losses against the Gillette (Wyoming) Riders and the Helena Senators.
The Bucks went to extra innings tied at 10 on Saturday against the Chargers before finally getting a run in the bottom of the ninth for an 11-10 win.
Joey Starner earned the win after allowing just one hit over the final four innings of the game. Gus Musial started the game and allowed seven runs on eight hits with two walks and four strikeouts in three innings. Austin Cooper pitched two innings and allowed three runs on five hits.
The Chargers outhit the Bucks 14-10, but also had six errors to Bozeman’s two.
Cooper led the Bucks at the plate, going 4 for 5 with a double and a triple, three runs scored and three RBIs. Joshua Woodberry had a double, a run scored and two RBIs. Starner recorded two hits and drove in one run. Quinn Pershing and Dylon Poulin each had one hit and one RBI.
Cole Smith had one hit and scored twice. Easton Martin scored two runs, and Jadin Frandsen, Jarrett Herz and Musial all scored once.
Later on Saturday against Gillette, Bozeman committed four errors and had six hits in a 7-2 loss.
Starner had two of those hits and scored one run. Herz hit a double and scored the team’s second run. Smith, Frandsen and Pershing had singles. Smith and Bryce Hampton had RBIs.
Pershing pitched three innings and allowed six runs (three earned) on four hits and five walks with two strikeouts. Martin pitched four innings and allowed two hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
On Sunday against Helena, Bozeman finished with three hits and five errors in a 9-3 loss.
Smith and Hampton each had doubles. Hampton had an RBI, and Smith scored one run. Starner and Herz also scored runs.
Justin Garcia pitched 1⅓ innings and allowed eight runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk with two strikeouts. Hampton pitched 5⅓ innings and struck out eight and walked five while allowing one run and one hit. Smith also recorded one out on the mound.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.