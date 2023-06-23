Jackson first baseman Aaron Huggins brought his glove down just a hair too late.
The ball, rocketed off the bat of Bozeman’s Jarrett Herz, was on its way into right field, allowing Jack Nye to come around to score the Bucks’ fifth run. The fifth-inning play was ruled an error — one of four committed by the visiting Giants on Friday afternoon at Heroes Park — but it put Herz on base for a third time, a strong showing from Bozeman’s ninth hitter.
His efforts at the bottom of the order helped the Bucks rebound from a game Thursday evening in which several runners were left stranded in a lopsided loss to Helena. On Friday, the Bucks made sure to get them over and get them in.
They posted an 8-0 win over Jackson (Wyoming) in the team’s second game of its home tournament. The game ended on a Giants infield error in the sixth inning, sending another runner home to put the run rule into effect.
“Yesterday we kind of struggled, but bouncing back I could feel before the game we had the energy,” said Herz, who finished 2 for 3 with a double, a run scored and one RBI. “They're going to throw a lot of fastballs to the lower half of the lineup, so just getting on time and turning it over to the top of the lineup. If they do their job, you should score a lot of runs.”
Though manager Sean Potkay thought the approach at the plate could have been better, the team executed hit-and-run plays well and found opportunities to put pressure on the Giants defense.
“That's really when we're clicking,” Potkay said.
Herz started the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning, and Austin Cooper later added a run-scoring single for a 2-0 lead.
The Bucks added four more runs in the fifth inning, starting with a two-run single through a drawn-in infield from Dylon Poulin. That hit chased Jackson starting pitcher Wylie Wilkes from the game. Three batters later, Herz snuck a ball past the first baseman for a 5-0 lead. Luke Rizzo, who had previously tripled in the game, added a sacrifice fly for a 6-0 lead.
In the bottom of the sixth, Poulin added an sac fly for his third RBI of the day, and Jack Nye reached on an error at third base, bringing Cole Smith home as the walk-off run.
“I'd rather it be a hit that we win on rather than a bad bounce that gets the run in,” Potkay said, “but to scratch for two there and exit early is a big deal.”
Herz also had a single in the fourth, and he had two of Bozeman’s five stolen bases. Smith had two hits and scored twice. Cash Jones had one hit and scored two runs. Bryce Hampton had one hit and scored once, and Quinn Pershing also scored a run.
Meanwhile, Easton Martin’s performance on the mound ensured his teammates’ offense didn’t go to waste.
Martin needed just 66 pitches to get through six innings. He struck out three and walked one while allowing only three hits.
“Easton Martin did a great job on the mound — pitched well in the zone, defense played good,” said Herz, the catcher. “He's pitching great, we played good defense behind him and then at the plate we carried that energy with us.”
Potkay called it Martin’s best outing of the year, highlighted by throwing 62% of his pitches for strikes — slightly higher than the 60% usually preached by the coaching staff.
“That's really the difference maker for our arms. Easton was able to do that today and just got after guys and forced them to swing,” Potkay said. “If you don't give up the free pass, you've got a really good chance to win, so he did a really good job with that.”
Martin said he arrived at the field “really focused” and could tell during his bullpen session that he was going to pitch well.
His time on the mound went far better than a rough start he recalled a few weeks ago that “crushed my confidence completely.”
“I kind of just worked on some mental things with some coaches,” Martin said. “I did some different mechanical things with my pitching, and this start was easily my best I've ever had.”
Martin said he has regrouped recently in part by trusting himself and insisting on having confidence, which is a message he spreads to his teammates as well.
“You just got to keep a clear head. That's my biggest thing. Just going out there and trusting your defense and knowing you have the capability to throw strikes is huge,” Martin said. “Just having a good mental capacity and staying focused on what my job is and what I need to do.”
Later on Friday, the Bucks also played the Pocatello (Idaho) Runnin’ Rebels. Bozeman took a 1-0 lead in that game before entering into a lengthy rain delay with one out in the top of the fifth inning with two Rebels on base.
