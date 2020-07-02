Sage McMinn won’t let Hunter Williams forget his first home run. Williams claims he doesn’t remember it all that well. But McMinn recalls it clearly and brings it up often.
On different youth baseball teams, McMinn cranked out his first homer against Williams.
“He holds that against me a lot,” Williams said with a smile. “It was a really big home run. It was a really hard hit.”
Williams does know this is when he realized how skilled his current teammate with the Bozeman Bucks could be. McMinn, fueled by his competitive drive, has sparked the Bucks in their early success.
During the Bozeman Heroes Park Invitational Tournament last week, McMinn started on the mound against Idaho Falls, last season’s American Legion World Series champ. He allowed six earned runs on seven hits while striking out 11 batters and walking two in six innings. The Bucks, who lost to Idaho Falls in the Northwest Regional championship last year, beat the Bandits 10-9 on a walk-off two-run hit by Parker McMan.
McMinn was 8 for 14 with four RBIs and a pair of extra-base hits during last week’s tournament. He’s hoping to keep up the pace as the Bucks play at the Keith Sell Tournament in Helena this week.
“There’s a chance that at any moment he could break the game open offensively,” Bucks manager Garrett Schultz said. “When he locks in and sees the baseball well, there’s always a chance it might leave the yard.”
As a child, McMinn badly wanted to participate in T-ball. Since then, baseball has stuck with him.
Eventually, he fell in love with the competitive nature of baseball and the aggressiveness needed to succeed. He embraced the challenge of facing stronger pitchers as he developed through the years.
All along, he hoped to play in college. He signed to Lassen Community College in Susanville, California, as a pitcher and corner infielder.
“We always knew he could be a pretty special player,” Schultz said. “He certainly has become that.”
Working with the Bucks’ coaches, McMinn developed a feel for batting. Schultz said his swing is mechanically sound, but he still is making small changes with his balance and positioning.
McMinn credited his coaching for how he’s improved. Schultz admitted, though, McMinn often doesn’t need much advice.
As of last week, McMinn led the Bucks with a .522 hitting rate, a .578 on-base percentage and a .856 slugging percentage. He had cranked out six home runs and had driven in 32 runs.
This before Tuesday's doubleheader against the Billings Scarlets. He added two more hits, including a three-run homer in a 14-2 nightcap victory.
“Putting up numbers like that,” Schultz said, “you leave him alone to an extent.”
With his desire to continuously improve, McMinn has displayed motivation and competitiveness. If he keeps that approach consistently, Schultz believes McMinn will be fully ready for college.
Schultz pointed to his “excellent” plate discipline, as he manages the strike zone well. He’s “a tough out” because of it.
“He’s just exploded this year,” Schultz said. “You could always see it in his strength. The kid is just very, very strong. Very quick. He sees the ball well.”
McMinn tallied two home runs and five RBIs in a 16-3 victory over the Great Falls Chargers in mid-June. Schultz said that type of power “completely changes the dynamic of the game.”
“I just really trust him to go out there and get a hit, because he hits hard and gets the team going,” Williams added. “Anything he can do, it really gets everyone going. Gets a rally going. It’s really fun.”
McMinn’s instincts, developed over years of practice, allow him to have that discipline at the plate. He quickly has to decide whether he’s swinging at a pitch, but he wants to be aggressive.
During his performance against Great Falls, he attacked when he saw a fastball firing down the middle of the strike zone.
“You’ve just got to have the mindset right,” McMinn said. “That’s just what you’ve got to do to be a good batter.”
McMinn applied his assertive approach to the mound as well. He didn’t pitch deep into games early this season as he dealt with shoulder tenderness. However, the Bucks have relied on him, proven with his start against Idaho Falls.
McMinn enjoys setting the tone of contests as a pitcher. When asked about his career performance from the mound, a common word came up for Schultz and Williams: dominant.
He was second on the team behind Williams with a 1.9 ERA as he had allowed six earned runs on 15 hits while striking out 16 batters and walking seven in 22 innings as of last week.
And McMinn continued by shutting out the Scarlets in Bozeman's first game on Tuesday. He struck out 12 batters as 67% of his 103 pitches were strikes. He allowed just one hit and two walks in seven innings.
“He wants the ball in big games and competes, probably, the best in big games,” Schultz said. “Our defense loves to play behind him because they know he gives us a chance, that he’s going to attack and elevates everybody.”
McMinn’s competitive spirit has led him to this point. With it, he helped lead the Bucks to a Class AA title last season.
The Bucks are determined to repeat as state champions. They believe they can with McMinn’s contributions.
“He wants to face good teams and get challenged,” Schultz said. “That type of attitude, regardless of the result, is what drives our team.”
