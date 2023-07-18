Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Baseball doesn’t need long — sometimes just one inning — to make a case for it being the truest team sport.

One well-executed frame can go a long way.

Such was the case Tuesday afternoon, when the Bozeman Bucks came back from nine runs down to win their home finale 15-14 against the Medicine Hat (Alberta) Monarchs at Heroes Park.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Recommended for you