North Dakota State senior shortstop Bennett Hostetler was named the Summit League player of the year, joining seven fellow Bison on the all-conference first and second teams.
Hostetler, a Bozeman native, is the second Bison to earn the Summit League player of the year award. Tim Colwell picked up the honor in 2014.
In league games, Hostetler led the Summit League in on-base percentage (.500), RBIs (31), total bases (67), times hit by pitch (10) and sacrifice flies (three). He also ranked second in the league in batting average (.387), hits (41) and home runs (seven).
Hostetler ranked third in the conference in slugging percentage (.632), fifth in walks (17) and third in total plate appearances (137). He had 14 multiple-hit games in 31 league contests, including a stretch of seven straight from April 24 to May 14. This helped the Bison set a program record with 20 league victories.
Hostetler was a four-year starter at Bozeman, where he was all-state and all-conference. As a senior, he hit .381 with 61 hits in 160 at-bats to go with 51 runs scored, 15 doubles, four triples, one home run, 24 RBIs, 17 walks and 22 stolen bases.
NDSU outfielder Jake Malec, starting pitcher Cade Feeney and relief pitcher Parker Harm joined Hostetler on the all-conference first team.
Third baseman Tucker Rohde, outfielder Jack Simonsen and starting pitchers Max Loven and Evan Sankey were named to the second team. Loven was a first-team selection in 2019, while the other seven are being honored by the league for the first time.
