Legion Field at Heroes Park is photographed on Thursday.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Like most of the rest of Class AA, high school baseball will not be arriving at Bozeman High nor Gallatin High during the 2022-23 school year.

Of the schools in the state’s highest classification, only Belgrade and Butte have committed to implementing the sport for next spring. Class A programs so far make up the majority of the 18 schools adding the sport.

Mark Ator, the activities director for Bozeman Public Schools, said adding baseball would be a complex and expensive undertaking. It is a decision, he said, that the district does not want to rush into. No proposal about adding the sport has gone to the school board for review because Ator, Superintendent Casey Bertram and Deputy Superintendent Mike VanVuren are in agreement that there is not yet a feasible way to do it.

Signage at Legion Field at Heroes Park is photographed on Thursday. 

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

