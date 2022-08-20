Like most of the rest of Class AA, high school baseball will not be arriving at Bozeman High nor Gallatin High during the 2022-23 school year.
Of the schools in the state’s highest classification, only Belgrade and Butte have committed to implementing the sport for next spring. Class A programs so far make up the majority of the 18 schools adding the sport.
Mark Ator, the activities director for Bozeman Public Schools, said adding baseball would be a complex and expensive undertaking. It is a decision, he said, that the district does not want to rush into. No proposal about adding the sport has gone to the school board for review because Ator, Superintendent Casey Bertram and Deputy Superintendent Mike VanVuren are in agreement that there is not yet a feasible way to do it.
“There are too many questions that we have to figure out,” Ator said. “We just want to make sure if we’re going to do it, we do it right. We need time to have a plan in place.”
The most immediate question is that of funding.
Ator estimated that the cost of equipment per school could be near $30,000, though that figure could be pared down somewhat if there were a way for the Hawks and Raptors to share certain pieces of equipment. The cost of hiring at least two coaches per school also adds up.
Further, transportation costs need to be weighed. With just two other Class AA schools in the mix, paying for bus trips to more remote places — such as Sidney, Corvallis or Eureka — becomes more difficult to justify.
“That would make transportation a little bit of a concern,” Ator said.
He added “it would be” easier if all Class AA schools had jumped into adding baseball right away. But administrators and school boards from Billings to Missoula and otherlocations have all taken a cautious approach.
Ator said he has been approached by some parents who have said they would support a fundraising effort that could get baseball programs off the ground for both Bozeman and Gallatin. But keeping those programs sustainable over time is a sizable financial commitment.
“The concern going down the road is transportation and coaching costs,” Ator said. “Those two are going to have to come from the general budget, just like all the other sports do.”
Ator said all of the Class AA activities directors plan to meet in September.
“I imagine we’ll talk about where everybody’s at with baseball at that point,” he said.
Another roadblock to high school baseball in Bozeman could be the lack of an available field. Currently, there is only one “baseball-ready” field, Ator said, and that’s Heroes Park, the home of the Bozeman Bucks American Legion program.
If a high school baseball season were to begin in April and end in May, it would overlap with — or force the removal or rearrangement of — roughly 30 games of the Legion programs that, under different circumstances, likely would have been fielding the same players who tried out for their high school teams. That is an issue that school district officials and Bucks personnel will have to work through. Those talks are still in the very early stages.
“It’s just going to take a while to work with them and build a relationship that will work,” Ator said.
Sean Potkay, the head coach of the Bucks AA team, said the prospect of adding high school baseball is a complicated one from a Legion point of view. But there is a situation down the road that could serve both sides well — or, at least, he is hopeful of that.
“My hope is that we create a situation that incubates the growth of the game not only in our community but around the state as well as bolsters the level of competition,” Potkay wrote in an email. “I would be happy if we’re able to look back and say we increased the quality of baseball played throughout Montana as well as brought more exposure to our players.”
Instead of finding a second field in town, there is a hypothetical, if imperfect, scenario where both high schools share Heroes Park — assuming an arrangement can be arranged with the Legion teams. But logistics in that case would be tricky as well.
“What if Bozeman and Gallatin both host on the same day? At one field? JV and varsity? That’s four games,” Ator said. “Luckily there’s lights, but that makes for a long day.”
Using Heroes Park is far from a foregone conclusion, but even if it were more certain, the condition of the grass field becomes another possible pain point.
“Knowing the weather early in the year and the level of use that is required to run 4 teams on one surface, turf would really be the key to making it all come together,” Potkay wrote.
The Bucks have recently gained approval from the city for an indoor hitting facility beyond the right field fence at Heroes Park. Any residual money from the fundraisers for that project is likely to go toward a capital campaign for a new turf infield, Bucks Director of Operations Garrett Schultz said.
In the event the high school baseball teams become co-tenants of Heroes Park in any capacity, the need for a turf infield would be much more pronounced and more of a timely concern.
“You look at Billings as an example. They recently added turf to the infield at Pirtz Field and are able to operate two organizations (3 including MSUB) on the one field,” Potkay wrote of the arrangement between Legion and the local college.
But how that infield gets paid for in Bozeman — or which side pays how much — is still unknown.
Potkay added that, in addition to the potential loss of games, he’s unsure how any arrangements with the high schools could affect the Legion program’s budget.
As it stands, there are several barriers to the addition of high school baseball in the city, and there is no telling if any or all of them will be addressed in a satisfactory way.
Ator’s estimation of whether baseball in this form would ever arrive here: “I don’t know.”
