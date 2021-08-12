top story Garrett Schultz stepping down as Bozeman Bucks manager By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Aug 12, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Bucks manager Garrett Schultz smiles during the team’s state championship celebration in 2019. (Eric Schmidt/Contributed) Eric Schmidt/Contributed Buy Now Bucks hitting coach Sean Potkay gives pointers to a Bozeman player in July 2020. Zach Meyer/Chronicle Buy Now Bozeman Bucks manager Garrett Schultz sends runner Luke Rizzo home during a game against the Blackfoot Broncos on June 25 at Heroes Park. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman Bucks manager Garrett Schultz is stepping down after four years of leading the team, but he will stay on as the program’s director of operations, Bozeman Baseball announced on Thursday.Schultz has served in both roles since becoming the team’s manager in 2018. The decision to split the positions stems from Schultz’s desire to spend more time with his wife and their four children while still remaining with the Bucks in some capacity.“I have really enjoyed my time as head coach,” Schultz wrote in an email to the Chronicle on Thursday. “Since I got hired, it has always been my goal to prepare our team to compete with the best teams around the region. I’m thankful we’ve had the resources and support to be able to do that, and I do believe we’ve represented Bozeman well around the Northwest.” In a corresponding move, Bozeman Baseball announced Sean Potkay will be the new manager of the Bucks AA team. Potkay has served as the team’s hitting coach under Schultz since 2018.“Moving forward, the Board has discussed supporting Garrett in his desire to see his own kids grow, while still keeping him as an integral member of the Bucks program,” Kyle Blessinger, president of the Executive Committee of Bozeman Baseball, said in a statement.“That being said, Garrett will move to the Director of Baseball Operations for the Bucks and we have decided to promote from within Garrett’s successful coaching tree for the Bucks next head coach. The Board is elated to announce that Sean Potkay will be the next head coach of the Bucks Program.”In four years with Schultz as manager, the Bucks went 167-90 and captured state championships in 2019 and 2020. The team was also the Northwest Regional runner-up in 2019. Bozeman went 27-38 this season, the only losing campaign during Schultz’s tenure.Schultz said he’s been happy to serve as manager and director of operations, but he said the program’s growth spurred the decision to “invest in both positions, separately,” he wrote. He also noted his desire to see his two oldest sons — Weston, 11; and Cannon, 9 — develop their own baseball games as they grow older.“I have really loved being around the players and coaches on the field every day, but it’s time for me to free up more time to be with my family and be more present in my own kids’ lives,” Schultz wrote.He called coaching “a special privilege,” and he’s proud of the health of the program as a whole. Bozeman Baseball added a fourth team — a C team — in 2021. Schultz said the player numbers continue to grow. He’s proud of the work he’s done in preparing players to compete at the next level of baseball and be hard-working individuals.Blessinger’s statement shows the Executive Committee holds him in high esteem.“Garrett has been instrumental in taking our program to the next level over the past four years,” the statement read. “What has made an even more lasting impact is the number of high-character kids who have been molded by the program thanks to Garrett’s hard work.”Potkay, now 31, was a junior first baseman on the Bucks 2007 team that won the program’s first state championship — its only title before the wins in 2019 and 2020. After graduating, Potkay played baseball at the University of Oregon, Western Nevada and Tulane. Schultz has the utmost confidence in Potkay as the new leader of the Bucks.“Not only is he incredibly knowledgeable and detailed about the game, but he has unmatched pride in the program and understands how special it is to wear the Bucks jersey and represent our community,” Schultz said.Potkay said Thursday he is grateful for the promotion.“It’s a great opportunity to continue the momentum that we’ve been able to build,” he said. “It’s definitely exciting to be in charge of a program I used to play for and one I coached for four years now.”Potkay is also grateful Schultz will not be gone from the program entirely.“I’m really happy with the way it worked out with being able to retain Garrett and keep him around the program,” he said. “He’s such a good promoter of it and such a good leader for it over the last four years. To have him still play a significant role in the direction of it is about all you could ask for.”Potkay takes over as manager at an exciting time, as Bozeman Baseball is in the process of fundraising for an indoor batting cage facility at Heroes Park. The project — expected to cost between $500,000-$600,000 — will house six cages in a building stationed partially in what is currently the right field foul territory of the ballpark. Schultz estimated the project is already 40% funded.Potkay said the building will force the relocation of bullpens and reduce foul territory on that side from about 50 feet to roughly 20 feet. Pending approval of a building permit from the city, Potkay said the hope is for construction to start in the fall and conclude in the winter.The indoor hitting facility would allow for all of Bozeman’s teams to swing year-round, a luxury afforded to other Legion teams around the state with similar facilities. It would also cut down on scheduling issues for four different teams trying to share one field.“It’ll be a huge addition to the field down there,” Potkay said. “It’ll be an awesome addition to the baseball community, not just the Bucks.”As the Bucks look toward their future, the organizational support of Potkay is high.“It cannot be overstated the confidence the Board has in this leadership team going forward,” Blessinger’s statement read. “We are excited to see the on-the-field results and have no doubts that we will continue competing for state championships and be back to the regional tournament soon enough. But more importantly, Sean will undoubtedly develop kids into high-character men.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Garrett Schultz Sean Potkay Baseball Sport Coach Team Kyle Blessinger Championship Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit a Score Report scores and stats and send game photos to the Chronicle sports staff. Submit Popular in this Section Garrett Schultz stepping down as Bozeman Bucks manager Bozeman's Bennett Hostetler elated to finish 'waiting game' with MLB Draft selection Bozeman Bucks keep season alive with win over Great Falls