TOP: Evan Cherry poses for a photo with his family Monday after signing a letter of intent play football at Chadron State in Nebraska. MIDDLE: Aidan Martin poses with his family after signing a letter of intent to play football at Montana Western. ABOVE: Stephanie Leibinger signs a letter of intent to play lacrosse at Carthage College in Wisconsin.
Stephanie Leibinger knew the recruiting process would be a challenge. As a lacrosse player in Montana, it usually is.
“It’s kind of all out on your own,” she said of attracting interest. “You have to go and find the schools and put in the work. They’re not going to come to you, especially when you’re in this area.”
Ultimately, though, she found a landing spot at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The Firebirds compete in NCAA Division III and enjoyed a successful 2022 season under first-year head coach John Sung. Leibinger said she’s excited about that recent success and the school’s athletic facilities. She added that it was “stressful” trying to determine what she wanted in a college, but “it was super freeing” to finally make a decision.
“I’ve put in the work, and it’s something that brings me a lot of joy,” Leibinger said. “I didn’t want the end of my high school season to be the end of it. I wanted to keep pushing, and I’m really glad I get to do that.”
Continuing an athletic career was a common theme on Monday as Leibinger and three other Gallatin athletes made their college decisions official.
Joining Leibinger in the school’s gymnasium were Aidan Martin, who signed to play football at Montana Western in Dillon; Evan Cherry, who will play football at Chadron State College in Nebraska; and Austin Cooper, who will continue his baseball career at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff.
“I was kind of worried it would be over, but now that I’ve signed I’m excited to play,” Martin said.
“I love Western, I love the people there and I’m ready to play some more football.”
Martin was a first-team all-state selection at defensive end following his senior season, in which the Raptors won two playoff games and reached the state semifinals. Cherry joined him on the first team as a cornerback and was also a second team all-state wide receiver.
“You never really want to stop playing football,” Cherry said. “I’ve been playing football my entire life, and you play that last high school game and you don’t really know if you’re ever going to get to play again. Signing that little piece of paper kind of determines that I’m not done. I get to keep playing the sport I love. It’s a big day.”
Cooper was a wide receiver on that Raptors team that finished its best season ever with a 9-3 record. But it was baseball where he saw his future.
“For as long as I can remember I’ve wanted to play at least one college sport,” Cooper said. “Since I was about 9, it’s been baseball. It’s very exciting that I’m living this out and getting to go play college baseball next year.”
Cooper is primarily an outfielder with the Bozeman Bucks American Legion team, and he had similar recruiting challenges as Leibinger. Montana doesn’t offer a lot of baseball opportunities, so he had to go elsewhere. He said he was glad to have played well at a recruit showcase in Arizona in the fall, which helped spur his recruitment.
“I like the idea of a two-year college and then going to play somewhere else after that,” Cooper said. “At a lot of four-year colleges, freshmen don’t play the first year, maybe even their second year. I just wanted to play, so that helped with my decision.”
Less than two hours away on Nebraska’s western side, Cherry will be playing football at Chadron State. He said he went to tour the facilities and meet a lot of the coaches and players on a visit to the school and was made to feel really comfortable.
“I was immediately welcomed with open arms,” he said. “They were extremely nice to me. They had everything I was looking for. It’s a good place to call home. I’m excited to call it home.”
Cherry said he will be playing safety for the Eagles, who compete in the NCAA Division II Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Martin said he similarly felt at home with the Montana Western program, which is a member of the NAIA Frontier Conference.
“I went to a camp there and multiple tours there, and the people are awesome,” he said. “The area, all the things you can do, I’m very outdoorsy and I like to hunt and hike.”
Martin, Cooper and Cherry were glad to share their signing day with each other. They’ve been longtime teammates, and it proved to be a special moment for all of them.
“I’m really excited for them because I know they’ve wanted to play football for as long as possible, just like I’ve wanted to play baseball for as long as possible,” Cooper said. “It’s really exciting we all get to do it.”
Leibinger joins a growing group of college players to come out of Montana’s club lacrosse scene and out of Bozeman’s program more specifically. She’s had a handful of teammates sign to play in college recently, including Bozeman High’s Eloise Trafton in November.
Leibinger hopes the Bozeman team’s success makes it easier for younger teammates to get recruited in the years to come.
“We’ve always had a super strong program,” she said. “And people are actually starting to take it to another level. Originally, when you’re younger, you’re like, ‘Oh, we’re in Montana, that’s not going to happen.’ But when people start doing that, you get to realize it’s a possibility for me.”
