Stephanie Leibinger signs a letter of intent on Monday at Gallatin High. She will play lacrosse at Carthage College in Wisconsin. 

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Stephanie Leibinger knew the recruiting process would be a challenge. As a lacrosse player in Montana, it usually is.

“It’s kind of all out on your own,” she said of attracting interest. “You have to go and find the schools and put in the work. They’re not going to come to you, especially when you’re in this area.”

Ultimately, though, she found a landing spot at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The Firebirds compete in NCAA Division III and enjoyed a successful 2022 season under first-year head coach John Sung. Leibinger said she’s excited about that recent success and the school’s athletic facilities. She added that it was “stressful” trying to determine what she wanted in a college, but “it was super freeing” to finally make a decision.


Aidan Martin poses for a photo with his family after signing a letter of intent on Monday at Gallatin High. Martin will play football at Montana Western. 
Austin Cooper poses for a photo after signing a letter of intent on Monday at Gallatin High. Cooper will play baseball at Western Nebraska Community College. 
TOP: Evan Cherry poses for a photo with his family Monday after signing a letter of intent play football at Chadron State in Nebraska. MIDDLE: Aidan Martin poses with his family after signing a letter of intent to play football at Montana Western. ABOVE: Stephanie Leibinger signs a letter of intent to play lacrosse at Carthage College in Wisconsin.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

