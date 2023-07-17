Youth baseball teams in Bozeman had themselves quite a summer, and for several of them, the season is not over just yet.
The Bozeman Baseball All-Star 10U, 12U and 13U teams all won state championships and advanced to Pacific Northwest Regional Tournaments. The 9U team placed second in its state tournament and will also compete regionally. The 14U team won its state tournament but has declined to participate in its regional event because not all players are able to make the trip.
At the 10U level, the team competed in five tournaments throughout the season and reached the semifinals in two of them. At the state tournament in Plentywood, the team (16-10) went undefeated — finishing with a 20-7 win over the Big Muddy All-Stars in the championship game. The 10U regional tournament will run Thursday through Sunday in Longview, Washington, with the winner advancing to the World Series in Crown Point, Indiana.
Bozeman’s 12U team has a record of 24-4-1 this season, which includes winning the championships of the Omaha Slumpbuster Tournament, the Battlin’ In the Bridgers Tourney and the silver bracket of the Spokane Memorial Bash Tourney. By also winning the state title in Plentywood, the 12Us will play their regional tournament in Longview, Washington, Thursday through Saturday. The winner there will play in Branson, Missouri, in the World Series.
The 13U All-Stars have gone 34-5 so far this season, thanks in part to winning championships in five tournaments throughout the summer. The 13Us went undefeated in the Battlin’ In the Bridgers (6-0), the Woodbat Tourney (5-0) and the state tournament in Helena (4-0). Their regional tournament runs July 24-30 in Ferndale, Washington, and the winner there advances to the World Series in Glen Allen, Virginia.
This group of 13U All-Stars also won the state championship last year at the 12U level. Both teams were coached by Garrett Schultz.
The 14U team, by choosing to not play in the regional, finished its season with a 15-12-1 record. The 14Us went 5-0 in Billings to win the Mother’s Day Bash and they went 3-1-1 in the 15U division of a Kalispell tournament around July 4. At the state tournament, Bozeman won the three-game series against Helena 2-1.
The 9U All-Stars played in six tournaments this summer, reaching the championship game in four and winning two (Battlin’ In the Bridgers and Woodbat). They currently have an 18-9 record this season. The team placed second in the state tournament held in Bozeman and received an invitation to the Cal Ripken Pacific Northwest Regional Tournament in Eugene, Oregon. They will play four pool games on Thursday and Friday with hopes of being in the top four teams when bracket play begins on Saturday.
Bozeman’s 11U All-Stars placed third in their state tournament and finished the season with a 23-15-1 record. Their season was highlighted by a championship in the silver bracket of the Spokane Memorial Bash.
