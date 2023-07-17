Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Youth baseball teams in Bozeman had themselves quite a summer, and for several of them, the season is not over just yet.

The Bozeman Baseball All-Star 10U, 12U and 13U teams all won state championships and advanced to Pacific Northwest Regional Tournaments. The 9U team placed second in its state tournament and will also compete regionally. The 14U team won its state tournament but has declined to participate in its regional event because not all players are able to make the trip.

At the 10U level, the team competed in five tournaments throughout the season and reached the semifinals in two of them. At the state tournament in Plentywood, the team (16-10) went undefeated — finishing with a 20-7 win over the Big Muddy All-Stars in the championship game. The 10U regional tournament will run Thursday through Sunday in Longview, Washington, with the winner advancing to the World Series in Crown Point, Indiana.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you