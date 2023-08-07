13u.jpeg

Bozeman's 13U All-Star team celebrates its state championship.

 Contributed

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The seasons ended for four youth baseball teams from Bozeman in the final days of July but not before some strong showings at their regional tournaments.

The Bozeman Bucks 13U All-Stars, playing in Ferndale, Washington, went 5-0 as the No. 1 seed to reach the tournament’s championship game. They opened the tournament with wins against the Calgary Longhorns (7-2), Kelso, Washington (11-3), the Mount Vernon River Dogs (5-3) and the Willamette Valley Nationals (16-3).

In the semifinals, the Bucks used a six-run first inning to propel them to an eventual 11-0 win against the Belgrade Bandits. In that first inning, one run scored on an error before True Archer had an RBI single. Brayden Reich hit into a fielder’s choice, allowing another run to score. Weston Schultz and Will O’Brien each drew bases-loaded walks to bring home runs, and a steal of home completed the scoring.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you