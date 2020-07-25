As Garrett Schultz planned out a trip across Montana for a doubleheader, bussing and other logistics involved, he wasn’t sure if it would be canceled and all for nothing.
The Bozeman Bucks manager realizes he’s not alone. People around the world have been forced to grapple with seemingly unending uncertainty as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
This all makes preparation for his team’s next game tough for Schultz. Still, he feels fortunate.
For one, he’s happy Montana health officials have allowed the Bucks to continue to play. And he’s been impressed by his players’ focus, which has remained on solely their next game.
The Bucks (39-10, 15-1) are well on their way to securing the No. 1 seed for the Class AA tournament in August. They had won their previous nine games heading into Saturday.
“Our kids are really happy to have been able to be together and play as many games as we have and have some of these shared experiences,” Schultz said. “Be able to go to battle in some of these conference games and be on the bus together, stuff like that has been really fun for our kids.”
When stay-at-home orders were in place, Schultz noted how his coaches and players continued to support each other. They weren’t stagnant, he said, as proven by their willingness to remain in constant communication virtually.
“We continued to plan and get together on Zoom and do those things that established some team identity early on,” Schultz said. “We just have a lot of kids that really love baseball and love each other. They’ve grown up together.”
Eventually, the Bucks were permitted to practice by late April and could play games by late May. Alton Gyselman, along with his teammates, feels safe and comfortable playing. Sage McMinn, who’s boosted Bozeman from the plate and the mound, noticed how well his teammates remained prepared throughout the offseason.
Four players returned to the Bucks after a year in college. Schultz believes that’s a sign of commitment within the team.
They were grateful to return to Heroes Park together considering limitations other states are facing. McMinn was relieved to have some normalcy.
“Once you’re on a baseball field, it’s a lot different than sitting at home and doing nothing,” he said. “It’s the best feeling.”
Now, the Bucks are back to winning. Schultz pointed to how well his team has managed time between games, both with intense practices and well-timed rest so they remain healthy.
“The whole team is just filled with a bunch of kids who are wanting to be out there,” he said, “and wanting to do whatever it takes to win.”
Gyselman said honing in on each individual contest has been critical.
“Playing for the Bucks has taught me how to handle uncertainty,” he said.
Schultz pointed out that the outcome of a postseason, regardless of the results in the regular season, is unpredictable.
He hopes the Bucks still haven’t played their best. He wants that saved for August.
Until then, he will continue to find ways for his team to bolster their skills.
“I think it starts with a group of guys that really cares about each other and has made the season important,” Schultz said. “We’re talking a lot about right now and living in the moment and doing our job every day. I think that’s been a part of our success, has been making the moment important.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.