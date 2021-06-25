The Bozeman Bucks were well on their way to a convincing bounce-back win in the Treasure State Showdown on Thursday evening before the sky opened up and unleashed a thunderstorm on Heroes Park.
The game was initially paused at 8:32 p.m. with the Bucks holding a 10-3 lead against the Idaho Falls Tigers with one out in the top of the sixth inning. After a pair of 10-minute delays to see if the weather would clear, the elements only worsened, with flashes of lightning and growling thunder accompanying the sideways sheets of rain.
With five innings completed and a lopsided score, and no guarantee of better weather, Bozeman was awarded the shortened victory.
The turnaround on the field began on the mound, where Bucks starter Jackson Burke put up five strong innings. He struck out three and walked one.
“He threw strikes and he mixed speeds. He’s done that a lot for us,” Bucks manager Garrett Schultz said of Burke. “He’s not the flashy guy, but he gets out there and throws strikes and invites contact, and our defense backed him up really well. He gave us a chance to have a good ball game.”
The only damage against Burke came in his final inning, when the Tigers used four hits to score three runs and cut Bozeman’s lead down to 4-3. Burke only allowed two other hits in the contest — a double in the second and a double in the fourth — and both of those runners were left stranded.
In the bottom half of the fifth, Bozeman batted around and took advantage of five hits, a walk and an Idaho Falls error to tack on six runs. The inning was reminiscent of the first frame, when the Tigers committed three infield errors, opening the door for Bozeman to score two runs.
The Bucks added two more runs in the second inning for a 4-0 lead.
Bozeman earned its 10 runs on nine hits against Tigers pitcher Max Groberg. Logan Pailthorpe, Jake Vigen and Max Matteucci, who occupied the 2-4 spots in the lineup, each had two hits and drove in a run.
Pailthrope scored three times while Vigen and Matteucci each scored once. Rhett Hays, Dillon Coleman and Andrew Western also added RBIs. Coleman and Western each scored runs, as did Luke Rizzo, Bryce Hampton and Kellen Harrison.
Up and down the order, the Bucks found ways to contribute to the offense and take advantage of five Tigers errors.
“Most games we’ve played lately the past couple weeks, we haven’t gotten many of those plays. Teams have played pretty clean against us,” Schultz said. “They had a few miscues against us on their side, and we were able to take advantage and score some runs.”
Prior to the fifth inning, the best scoring opportunity for Idaho Falls appeared to be in the third, when Tigers leadoff hitter Hunter Miller was hit by a pitch with one out and eventually stole second.
Beau Anderson, the next batter, lofted a ball to center field that Pailthorpe had to charge in on. The outfielder dived forward to catch the ball and returned the ball to the infield to double up Miller off of second. Miller had already crossed home plate before realizing his error in judgement.
“That’s exactly what we’ve been talking about, wanting somebody to want that big play,” Schultz said. “We ask our guys to invite contact, so to do that we’ve got to back them up as a defense. Logan did that. He’s not afraid to lay out in the gap and sell out.”
The Treasure State Showdown continues with the Bucks playing at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Sunday will be the tournament’s playoff round.
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.