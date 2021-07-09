Through triumphs and mistakes, the Bozeman Bucks are continuously learning.
On Thursday evening, they secured a convincing win over Gene Taylor’s from Grand Junction, Colorado. Mere hours later on Friday morning, the Bucks were down by just one run and loaded the bases, they didn’t close the gap and finished with a loss to the Billings Royals.
Bozeman (20-29-1) defeated Gene Taylor’s 8-2 on Thursday night and fell to the Royals 6-5 to kick off the Bozeman Mid-Summer Classic. They were scheduled to play Yakima (Washington) on Friday night and hoped to improve from all of these experiences.
“(Thursday) night, we played the best baseball we have in a while,” Bozeman’s Rhett Hays said after Friday morning’s win. “We went out there with good intensity and wanted to win last night. We put it to them. This morning, we got away from what we wanted to do. We got a little lazy sometimes, took some bad at-bats where we should’ve had good at-bats. Obviously it showed in the score. That’s a team we should beat.
“Last night is something we can build off of. Hit the ball well, threw the ball well, played good defense. Today we played good defense. The hits just weren’t there today.”
In the first game of the tournament, Hays allowed two runs, but none earned, on seven hits and two walks while fanning six in 5 ⅓ innings.
Bucks manager Garrett Schultz called Hays the “biggest story of the game” because of the way he kept hitters off balance.
“I just tried to get up there and do my job and work in a good pace,” Hays said. “I knew as a team we were going to put up a lot of runs last night. I had confidence in my guys, and I could go out there and just do my job.”
The Bucks scored in five of the first six innings. Entering the sixth leading by three runs, Bozeman’s Max Matteucci, Michael Armstrong and Jake Vigen each drove in a score.
“We hit the ball well,” Vigen said. “We were seeing it well off of a pretty good pitcher.”
Vigen ended with two RBIs on two hits, including a triple. Matteucci and Armstrong also had two hits, with Armstrong recording a double. Six other Bucks tallied one hit each, including Preston Fliehman with a double.
Schultz pointed to his team’s base running as a key factor in the victory. Bozeman stole six bases, including Corbin Holzer’s four.
“I thought that was big for us,” Schultz said. “I thought our guys settled in and enjoyed playing in front of the home crowd last night.”
The Bucks appeared to keep that moment going Friday morning. The Royals scored in the top of the first on a steal, but the Bucks replied with three runs in the bottom of the frame.
Vigen scored on a groundout by Fliehman. Then Holzer belted a triple to center just over the outfielder’s head. He drove in a run, then scored himself on an errant throw to third.
The Royals, however, steadily took back control. In the third, Kruz Slevira brought in a run on a triple, then scored on a wild pitch. A stanza later, Reagan Walker scored on another wild pitch and Max Keller hit a one-run single. Lance Schaaf’s one-run single in the sixth added to the lead.
Hays brought a run in on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth, but the Bucks ended up one run short.
“We’ve just got to finish,” Vigen said. “We were right in it, and we’ve been in a lot of games. We’ve just got to finish, keep our foot on the gas pedal at all times.”
Gannon McGarrah led the Bucks with two hits. Vigen, Matteucci, Holzer and Luke Rizzo each tallied one.
Schultz lauded Chris Wrench’s effort from the mound. In five innings, he allowed four earned runs on three hits and five walks with one strikeout.
“We’ve been in a lot of ball games. We’ve lost a lot of close ones,” Schultz said. “It’s one or two mistakes that are the ball game for us, and we’ve got to be able to limit them.”
After that contest, Vigen believed it was important that the Bucks had little time before they played again.
“We just need to play a little bit cleaner baseball,” Hays added. “I think we should be able to go out there, make the plays and get the runs when it matters.”
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.