As Ben Hubley stepped to the plate in the sixth inning Friday, he didn’t consider the score. He didn’t consider the chance he had with two runners on base. It wasn’t until after the play did Hubley realize what happened.
The Bozeman second baseman slugged the first pitch he saw to left field. Brady Higgs and Preston Fliehman charged around the bases to score. Hubley slid into third, staining his uniform with dirt and ending the 14-4 Bucks victory against the Billings Scarlets.
“I kind of stood up and (manager Garrett) Schultz started walking toward the dugout and said, ‘That’s it. That’s game,’” Hubley recalled.
The victory marked Bozeman’s 10th of the season. Though the Bucks dropped the second game of Friday’s doubleheader 15-7 to the Scarlets, they remained effective offensively and possess a 10-2 record entering the Bozeman Round Robin Tournament, which begins Tuesday.
In Game 1, Hubley, Rhett Hays and Parker McMan all tied for a game high with three RBIs. Fliehman and McMinn each drove in two runs while Alton Gyselman scored a game-high three runs. The Bucks scored five runs in the third, five more in the fourth to cement their lead and finished with 19 hits.
“It’s really nice when our bats are working like that,” Hubley said. “You should win a game every time when you’re putting up double-digit hits like we do.”
Game 2 began on a different note as Bozeman’s defensive issues were exposed. The Bucks committed four errors in the top of the first and trailed 6-0 before having a chance to bat. They trailed the rest of the game and never mustered enough of a comeback.
Higgs started on the mound for Bozeman, lasting three innings. Only three of the eight runs he allowed were earned. The Scarlets earned just seven of their 15 runs in the second game. Despite the Bucks trimming the margin to 9-5 in the fourth inning, Billings extended its lead late, scoring three more runs in the seventh after three straight walks to open the frame.
“We had a tough time in the second game, just in the field,” Hubley said.
Despite the defensive struggles, McMinn went 3 for 4 and both he and Kelher Murfitt scored twice.
Beginning Tuesday, the Bucks are set to play seven games in five days, providing opportunities to continue honing their weaknesses.
“Our pitching has done very well and our offense has done really well,” Murfitt said. “Our defense is a little lacking, but that’s just because of reps.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Paul Schwedelson can be reached at pschwedelson@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @pschweds.