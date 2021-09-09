Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Former Bozeman Bucks and North Dakota State baseball standout Bennett Hostetler has been promoted by the Miami Marlins to the franchise’s High-A team in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Hostetler, an all-American in 2015 with the Bucks, played 27 games with the Jupiter Hammerheads, a Low-A team. He hit .337 with three home runs and 25 runs batted in.

Hostetler was taken in the 18th round of the Major League Baseball draft in July after a decorated five-season career at NDSU, where the shortstop was Summit League Player of the Year in the spring.

As of Wednesday, Beloit was 50-59 and in fourth place in the High-A Central standings.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.

Tags

Recommended for you