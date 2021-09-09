Bozeman's Bennett Hostetler promoted by Miami Marlins to High-A team in Beloit By 406mtsports.com Sep 9, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Former Bozeman Bucks and North Dakota State baseball standout Bennett Hostetler has been promoted by the Miami Marlins to the franchise’s High-A team in Beloit, Wisconsin.Hostetler, an all-American in 2015 with the Bucks, played 27 games with the Jupiter Hammerheads, a Low-A team. He hit .337 with three home runs and 25 runs batted in. Hostetler was taken in the 18th round of the Major League Baseball draft in July after a decorated five-season career at NDSU, where the shortstop was Summit League Player of the Year in the spring.As of Wednesday, Beloit was 50-59 and in fourth place in the High-A Central standings. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Baseball Standout Sport Bennett Hostetler Major League Beloit All-american Team Recommended for you Submit a Score Report scores and stats and send game photos to the Chronicle sports staff. Submit Popular in this Section Bozeman's Bennett Hostetler promoted by Miami Marlins to High-A team in Beloit