For the second time this season and third time in his career, North Dakota State senior Bennett Hostetler has been named the Summit League baseball player of the week.
Hostetler, who's from Bozeman, went 7 for 11 with four RBIs and six stolen bases in three victories over Dayton last week. The senior had multiple hits in each of those wins, including a 3-for-3 effort in Game 2 when he also stole four bases.
In Sunday's victory, he went 2 for 4 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs.
