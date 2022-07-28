Bucks 12U

The Bozeman Bucks 12U All-Stars celebrate after beating Nampa, Idaho, during the Babe Ruth League Pacific Northwest Regional last week in Meridian, Idaho. 

 Nick Morasko/Contributed

Both the Bozeman Bucks 10U and 12U All-Stars recently completed very successful seasons.

The 12U team, the East Montana champions, competed in the Babe Ruth League Pacific Northwest Regional in Meridian, Idaho, and went 3-2 to end the season.

The Bucks suffered an opening loss 13-3 against Willamette Valley (Oregon). Bozeman then won three consecutive one-run games: 4-3 against Co-County, Idaho, 3-2 over Wenatchee, Washington, and 10-9 over Nampa, Idaho.

