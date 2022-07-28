Both the Bozeman Bucks 10U and 12U All-Stars recently completed very successful seasons.
The 12U team, the East Montana champions, competed in the Babe Ruth League Pacific Northwest Regional in Meridian, Idaho, and went 3-2 to end the season.
The Bucks suffered an opening loss 13-3 against Willamette Valley (Oregon). Bozeman then won three consecutive one-run games: 4-3 against Co-County, Idaho, 3-2 over Wenatchee, Washington, and 10-9 over Nampa, Idaho.
The Bucks advanced to the tournament’s semifinals but lost 8-6 against the Bitterroot Red Sox, the West Montana champions.
The 10U team also went 3-1 in pool play at its regional tournament in Kennewick, Washington. The Bucks earned a 13-2 win over Castle Rock/Toutle Lake (Washington), and an 11-10 victory over North Olympic (Washington). They lost 11-0 to Nampa, Idaho, before also beating Kennewick American (Washington) 10-2.
They earned the top seed in their pool and won 6-4 against Co-County, Idaho, in the tournament’s semifinals. The championship game against Willamette Valley National (Oregon) was tied 1-1 going into the bottom of the fifth inning, but the Oregon team broke that score and went on to win 4-1.
The second-place finish for the 10U team is believed to be the highest regional finish ever for a Bozeman All-Star team, according to Bucks Legion personnel.
