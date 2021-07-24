Bozeman Bucks win two of three against Great Falls to end regular season By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Jul 24, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now The Bozeman Bucks sit in the dugout during a game against the Great Falls Chargers on Saturday at Heroes park. Emma Smith/Chronicle Buy Now Bozeman Bucks outfielder Jake Vigen runs toward third base in a game against the Great Falls Chargers on Saturday at Heroes park. Emma Smith/Chronicle Buy Now Bozeman Bucks hitter Rhett Hays swings at a pitch against the Great Falls Chargers on Saturday at Heroes Park. Emma Smith/Chronicle Buy Now Bozeman Bucks infielder Kellen Harrison runs out of the dugout during the starting lineup introductions before a game against the Great Falls Chargers on Saturday at Heroes Park. The Bozeman Bucks lost their regular-season finale Saturday afternoon to the Great Falls Chargers, but the prevailing focus across the team was on the team's doubleheader sweep of the same opponent on Friday evening.Playing without middle infielders Preston Fliehman and Corbin Holzer in the lineup due to injuries, the Bucks dropped Saturday's game 11-6 — a score that belies how close the game was during the early innings. The night before, Bozeman won by 12-6 and 7-6 margins — the latter game won with a walk-off single from Jake Vigen."We're not putting a lot of stock in today. We’re focused on how we played last night,” Bucks manager Garrett Schultz said. “We feel really good about how we played last night, so we’ll focus on that.” Doing so is a conscious decision so as to better prepare for the Class AA State Tournament, which begins on Wednesday in Great Falls.“We’re going to take the next three days and lay low, get healthy, rest, think a lot about our best games on the season, what it took to achieve success on those days and get ourselves in a good place mentally,” Schultz said.He added that Friday’s games featured a lot of energy, which was provided mostly by the team’s older players. The Bucks seemingly lacked that same enthusiasm on Saturday.The teams were tied 4-4 through four innings, but a six-run fifth inning for the Chargers delivered a decisive blow. Great Falls added another run in the sixth. The Bucks got two back in the same inning but couldn’t come all the way back.Bozeman used four pitchers Saturday and, with the exception of Dillon Coleman at the end, they all were roughed up a bit.Jackson Burke allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits in the first three innings. Andrew Western followed with six earned runs on six hits in 1 ⅓ innings, and Holzer — who was healthy enough to pitch some — allowed one run on two hits in one inning of work. They all walked two batters.Bozeman just missed matching Great Falls in hits, losing that battle 13-12. Logan Pailthorpe and Brady Higgs eached collected three hits. Vigen had one hit, a walk, an RBI and scored three times. “We played really well yesterday but not too good today,” Vigen said. “We just need to forget about today and focus on what we did yesterday and take that into the state tournament.”Max Matteucci, who singled five times in Friday’s two games, went 2 for 4 and drove in a team-high three runs on Saturday.He said he’s seeing the ball well right now at the end of the season, and he’s happy to contribute to the offense.“It feels really good to hit off of some decent pitchers,” he said. “I’m trying to extend myself a little bit and get a little bit more onto the ball, hit some more extra-base hits, but I’m very content with hitting singles and driving in runs.”In Friday’s first game, Higgs and Michael Armstrong split the pitching duties, allowing three runs each over the course of the game, but the offense put them ahead early with an eight-run first inning. Fliehman led the team with three hits while Holzer, Coleman, Western and Luke Rizzo each added two knocks.In the nightcap, Matteucci hit four of his singles, Pailthorpe tripled as part of a two-hit game and Burke and Fliehman each tallied doubles. In the seventh, Matteucci hit his last single and Armstrong pinch ran for him. He stole second and advanced to third on a Rhett Hays single. Vigen followed with a single of his own to win the game.“I know that anyone else on my team who’s up in that situation would have done the same thing, but I was fortunate enough to get up in that spot and deliver,” Vigen said.The doubleheader sweep, Matteucci said, showed how well the Bucks can play when they’re at their best. They’ll need more of that in the upcoming state tournament.“Energy, chemistry and confidence, and I think the biggest thing is confidence,” Matteucci said. “Confidence in ourselves and confidence in each other as teammates, just saying, ‘This guy’s going to be the guy. Even if I got taken out for him, he's going to be the guy.' That mentality and being able to be with each other and maintain energy, it'll take us far, and I believe we can do it." Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. 