The Bozeman Bucks won a trio of contests and narrowly lost a pair over the course of a week in Gillette, Wyoming.
The Bucks began the trip with an 8-0 win over the Casper (Wyoming) Oilers on Saturday. Brady Higgs threw five shutout innings. He struck out two batters and walked none while allowing five hits.
Preston Fliehman was 3 for 3 from the plate with a triple and two RBIs while scoring two runs. Max Matteucci was 2 for 3 and batted in another two runs. Corbin Holzer tallied two hits, three runs and an RBI while Rhett Hays drove in another run.
The Bucks, after a walk-off hit, lost 3-2 to the Sheridan Troopers in another game Saturday. With the score tied in the bottom of the seventh, Nate Killion singled to right field to bring in the winning run.
Hays, Jake Vigen, Andrew Western and Michael Armstrong all recorded hits for Bozeman while Vigen added an RBI. Bozeman starting pitcher Jackson Burke allowed two earned runs on eight hits while striking out two batters and walking two in six innings.
In a Sunday victory over the Laurel Dodgers, the Bucks grabbed a 4-0 lead after three innings and held on for a 6-2 win.
Holzer was 3 for 3 including a triple and a double while driving in a run and scoring twice. Fliehman was 2 for 4 with a double and scored two runs. Vigen ended 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Max Matteucci recorded a double as well.
Chris Wrench started the game for the Bucks at the mound. Over five innings, he struck out three batters and walked two. He allowed two hits and two runs (none earned).
The Gillette Roughriders used a four-run fifth to defeat the Bucks 6-4 on Sunday. Hays, Fliehman and Matteucci each drove in a run and scored once while Andrew Western also recorded an RBI.
Bozeman starter Dillon Coleman, in five innings, allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits while striking out three and walking four.
In their final game of the trip, the Bucks opened with a five-run inning to beat the Jackson Hole (Wyoming) Giants 11-2 on Monday morning.
Logan Pailthorpe drove in four runs on three hits which included two triples and scored two more runs. Hays hit two doubles and finished 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Coleman tallied three hits with one double, adding an RBI. Luke Rizzo, Western and Holzer also tallied one RBI each.
Armstrong pitched six innings and allowed two runs (none earned) on two hits while striking out four batters and walking one.
The Bucks (12-9) are scheduled to host Helena at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.