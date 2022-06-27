The Bozeman Bucks won 12-4 on Saturday against Waconia (Minnesota) to earn their lone victory of the Omaha Creighton Prep Tournament in Nebraska.
After losing their first three games, the Bucks went 1-2 in their final three, also losing to Cheyenne (Wyoming) Post 6 and Fort Smith (Arkansas).
In Bozeman’s win, the team scored three runs in the top of the second inning and added two runs in the third and fourth frames. Five more runs followed in the fifth for the lopsided win. Dillon Coleman struck out six and walked four while allowing three unearned runs on two hits in three innings on the mound. Justin Garcia pitched the final two innings and allowed one run on one hit and three walks with one strikeout.
Jake Vigen went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI. Max Matteucci went 2 for 3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Austin Cooper hit a double, scored twice and drove in one run. Dillon Farne had two hits, one run and one RBI, and Corbin Holzer had one hit, one run and two RBI. Hayden Roethle had one hit, two runs and one RBI. Andrew Western had one hit and two walks. Bryce Hampton and Jackson Burke each scored one run .
Cheyenne earned a 4-3 win over the Bucks earlier on Saturday by scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth that Bozeman couldn’t answer. Vigen went 2 for 3 with a double and one RBI. Cooper, Hampton and Matteucci each had one hit and scored a run. Farne also had an RBI.
Michael Armstrong pitched 4⅔ innings and allowed two runs on five hits and four walks with four strikeouts. Chris Wrench allowed two runs on two hits and two walks with one strikeout in 1⅓ innings.
Bozeman held a five-run lead midway through Sunday’s game against Fort Smith before allowing eight runs to cross in the top of the fifth to give away the lead. Bozeman scored two runs in the bottom half to narrow the margin but still suffered a 9-8 loss.
Burke pitched four innings and allowed four runs on five hits and three walks with two strikeouts. CJ Shirley allowed five unearned runs on two hits and one walk with one strikeout while securing just two outs. Hampton pitched the final 2⅓ innings without allowing a hit and striking out four.
Cooper went 1 for 2 with a run scored and three RBI. River Smith went 2 for 2 with a double, three runs and one RBI. Matteucci hit a double and scored two runs. Hampton had one hit and one run. Vigen had two hits and one RBI. Farne also had one RBI.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.