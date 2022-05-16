The Bozeman Bucks swept a two-game series with the Gillette Roughriders over the weekend but also suffered a loss to the Helena Senators.
The Bucks beat Gillette 13-3 on Saturday evening and 10-0 on Sunday morning.
In the first game, Corbin Holzer went 4 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI. The Bucks (7-8) tallied 13 hits. Nine of their runs came in the second inning. They later scored two runs in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth to end the game early.
Andrew Western and Max Matteucci each recorded two hits. Western had a double and scored a run. Matteucci scored twice and drove in one run. Gannon McGarrah had a double, a run scored and two RBI. Hayden Roethle tripled and scored a run, Jake Vigen walked twice, scored twice and drove in a run and Austin Cooper had one hit, one run and one RBI. Dillon Farne went 1 for 2 with a run. Bryce Hampton scored one run.
On the mound, Jackson Burke pitched the full five innings. He allowed six hits and three walks while striking out four.
In Sunday’s game against the Roughriders, Bozeman’s Michael Armstrong pitched six scoreless innings as the Bucks again ended the game early. Armstrong allowed just three hits and two walks while striking out six.
Matteucci went 3 for 4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI. Burke and Western each had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI.
McGarrah hit a double and scored a run, and Cooper tripled and scored a run. Smith and Jadin Frandsen each had one hit and scored once. Holzer had one hit and drove in a run. Vigen had one hit, one run and one RBI.
On their way to 13 hits, the Bucks scored in five of the six innings. They tallied three runs in the first, two runs in the second, fifth and sixth innings and one in the third.
On Sunday against Helena, the Senators scored four runs in the top of the first inning and added two in the second. After being blanked for the next two innings, Helena scored eight runs in the fifth to win 14-2.
Roethle was responsible for five of those runs. He allowed four hits and three walks in an inning-plus of work. He struck out one. The nine remaining Helena runs were charged to Justin Garcia, who pitched 3⅔ innings and allowed eight hits and five walks while striking out two.
At the plate, Hampton went 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored. Western and McGarrah also had two hits. McGarrah had a run and an RBI. Farne had one hit and scored one run.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.