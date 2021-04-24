In a pair of one-run losses, Bozeman fell 7-6 to Helena and then 12-11 to Kalispell on Saturday.
Against the Senators, the teams were tied at 5 going into the seventh inning, but Max Matteucci recorded a sacrifice fly to go ahead 6-5. The lead was short-lived, though, as Victor Scott hit a sacrifice fly of his own to tie the game. Tyler Tenney later scored on a wild pitch to win the game for Helena.
Dillon Coleman went 1 for 3 and drove in two runs for the Bucks. Corbin Holzer also went 1 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI.
Preston Fliehman was saddled with the loss after allowing the final two runs. Jackson Burke started the game and went four innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits with one walk.
After allowing two runs in the first inning against Kalispell, the Bucks got one back in the third and then erupted for eight in the fourth to go ahead 9-2. By the seventh, Bozeman led 11-3, but nine runs from the Lakers resulted in another walk-off loss for Bozeman.
Kalispell managed to complete the comeback while hitting into just one out.
Fliehman was 3 for 3 at the plate with a run scored and two RBIs. Rhett Hays added two hits with two RBIs.
