In their first games of the season, the Bozeman Bucks already showed resilience.
The Bucks dropped the opener 5-4 Sunday at Helena. However, after falling behind again in the second game of a doubleheader, Bozeman scored five runs in the sixth inning to win 15-13.
In the second game, Rhett Hays and Preston Fliehman both hit home runs. Hays finished 3 for 4 with three runs and three RBIs while Fliehman was 3 for 5 with a pair of RBIs and three runs.
Bozeman’s Max Matteuci also added three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Corbin Holzer hit a pair of doubles, including one in the sixth that tied the game and provided the Bucks momentum, to go with an RBI and four runs scored. Jackson Burke added two hits, including a double, as well as two walks and a run.
In the first game of the day, the Bucks took control with a four-run third inning. However, Helena tied it up later, and Quinn Belcher hit a walkoff single in the eighth to center field for the win.
Hays led the way for the Bucks (1-1) with a two-run double in that third inning. Burke was 3 for 4 with an RBI in that frame as well. Fliehman ended up 3 for 3 with a run scored and a double. Holzer drove in a run as well on a double.
