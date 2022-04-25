The Bozeman Bucks split a pair of games over the weekend, winning 15-7 over Vauxhall Academy and losing 7-5 to the Helena Senators on Sunday.
After snowy conditions on Saturday canceled a doubleheader with Vauxhall, a team from Alberta, Canada, the teams managed to play once on Sunday. The Bucks had just six hits, but they also drew a dozen walks to get the offense rolling.
Corbin Holzer notched two hits, a double and a triple, with two walks and six RBI. River Smith had four RBI, and Max Matteucci and Austin Cooper each had two RBI. Matteucci also had a double.
Jackson Burke pitched the first three innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks with one strikeout. Michael Armstrong also pitched 3⅔ innings and allowed four runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks with one strikeout.
Against Helena, the teams were tied 3-3 through five innings. But the Senators added three runs in the sixth inning and one in the seventh to earn the win.
Jake Vigen led the team with three hits, including a double and a triple. He also scored a run. Gannon McGarrah drove in two runs. Smith doubled, drove in a run and scored once. Burke also doubled and scored. Jadin Frandsen went 2 for 4, and Bryce Hampton had one hit and an RBI.
Justin Garcia allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks with three strikeouts in three innings. Chris Wrench pitched 2⅓ innings, allowing two earned runs on five walks but no hits with three strikeouts. Hayden Roethle struck out two and walked one while allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits.
